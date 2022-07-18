Man who raped 2 girls sought child pornography because the 'stories were well-written'

A 65-year-old man who admitted raping two girls and possessing child pornography told police that he sought out the pornography because the "stories were well-written," officials said at his sentencing Monday.

William Abney, who used a cane when he walked into the courtroom, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Terry Nestor told Abney that should he live long enough to be released from prison, he should stay away from his family.

"You’ve caused incalculable damage to your family and yourself," Nestor said.

Abney sexually abused the girls – one was under the age of 10, the other under 13 – over about five years beginning in 2012, according to court documents.

Cincinnati police said they began investigating Abney in August 2021 after receiving a complaint. Some of the sexual assaults happened in Northside. On Oct. 14, authorities searched Abney's Elmwood Place home. Ultimately, more than 100 images of child pornography were found on various devices and apparently had been downloaded from the internet, officials said.

The sexually explicit images described in court documents were of naked prepubescent girls. At least one showed a girl performing a sex act on an adult male.

Abney's attorney, James Bogen, said Abney has accepted responsibility and doesn't intend to appeal.

"He doesn't want to put the family through any more," Bogen said.