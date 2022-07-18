ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Fauci announces when he's finally going to retire and here's why

By Stephanie Raymond
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ALKz3_0gjlQs4300

After more than five decades of federal service under seven presidents, Dr. Anthony Fauci is finally ready for retirement.

In a new interview with Politico, Fauci said he plans to leave his position as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases by the end of President Joe Biden’s term.

Fauci, who has held the job since 1984, talked about Covid’s politicization, saying he's prepared for the onslaught of attacks that could come in a Republican-controlled House or Senate next year.

"They're going to try and come after me, anyway. I mean, probably less so if I'm not in the job," he said, adding, "I don't make that a consideration in my career decision."

The pandemic forced Fauci, who turned 81-years-old on Christmas Eve, into the spotlight as the face of the nation's Covid-19 response. When asked whether he is staying in his role out of a sense of obligation, Fauci explained, "We're in a pattern now. If somebody says, 'You'll leave when we don't have Covid anymore,' then I will be 105. I think we're going to be living with this."

Fauci admitted that it's "becoming more and more difficult to get people to listen" to his advice to mitigate the coronavirus by getting vaccinated and masking up "because even the people who are compliant want this behind them."

The nation's top infectious disease expert previously said he would remain at his post until the coronavirus pandemic is under control.

"What we have right now, I think we're almost at a steady state," Fauci said.

He went on to talk about his retirement saying, "I don't think there is anything else that I, Tony Fauci, can do except leave behind an institution where I have picked the best people in the country, if not the world, who will continue my vision."

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases did not comment on Fauci's retirement plans.

When he does decide to retire, Fauci will reportedly be eligible for the largest federal retirement package in American history. The doctor's 50-plus years of service would qualify him for an annual retirement package of more than $350,000 – which would continue to increase with annual cost-of-living adjustments, according to Forbes auditors with OpenTheBook.com.

Fauci is currently the highest-paid federal employee, even out earning the president, according to the report. In 2020 he was paid $434,312.

Down the Audacy app and favorite 97.1 FM Talk.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Fauci makes 'startling admission' that 'we're going to be living with' COVID for years to come: Politico

Dr. Anthony Fauci made what Politico called a "startling admission" in a new interview as he acknowledged the coronavirus can't be eradicated any time in the near future. Fauci, the Biden White House chief medical adviser and longtime head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he would depart by the end of President Biden's first term, concluding more than 50 years in the American public health sector. If he stayed until when COVID-19 was gone, the 82-year-old said, he'd be "105."
U.S. POLITICS
Ars Technica

Fauci plans to step down by 2025, wants to heal partisan divide before he goes

Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the US, says "you can guarantee" he'll step down from his position by January 2025, potentially ending a more than five-decade career as a federal scientist. Further Reading. In addition to being the current chief medical adviser to the president, Fauci is...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
The Independent

Fauci says his own experience with Covid is a great reason to get vaccinated

Dr Anthony Fauci has said his own experience getting Covid shows why it continues to be important for Americans to get vaccinated.Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, the chief medical adviser said his Covid illness had fortunately been mild because he was double vaccinated and boosted.“I’m feeling really fine,” Dr Fauci said when asked about his condition. “So all is well with Fauci, and thank you for asking”.The infectious disease expert said he had only experienced one day of symptoms after testing positive for the virus a week ago, and was otherwise feeling okay.“I think I’m an example,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Fauci says he’s retiring: CBS News Flash July 19, 2022

Saying “My time is running out,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, 81, announced that he expected to retire as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases before the end of President Biden’s current term. The Biden administration energy advisor says gas could soon drop to an average of $4 a gallon. And 23-year-old Washington Nationals star Juan Soto won the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Politico#Republican#House
AFP

America's Fauci to retire by end of Biden's current term

Anthony Fauci, who has helmed the United States' response to infectious disease outbreaks since the 1980s, will retire by the end of President Joe Biden's current term, he said in interviews Monday. I do want to do other things in my career, even though I'm at a rather advanced age," Fauci, who is also Biden's chief medical advisor, said to CNN. He told Politico he did not plan to stay in office long enough to see out Covid-19 because the disease was not going away soon. 
POLITICS
Fox News

White House doesn't know where Biden caught COVID-19, says it's not important

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday that it doesn’t matter where President Biden contracted COVID-19, and that the most important thing is that he was fully vaccinated and double boosted. Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning and is experiencing mild symptoms, including a runny nose, occasional...
POTUS
97.1 FM Talk

97.1 FM Talk

St. Louis, MO
2K+
Followers
746
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

 https://www.audacy.com/971talk

Comments / 0

Community Policy