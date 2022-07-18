ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Gov't Mule, Trombone Shorty and Big Freedia coming to Capital City Amphitheater

By Special to the Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HAPta_0gjlQpPs00

Sounds of New Orleans horns and Southern rock jams will be heading to Tallahassee this fall.

Leon County Government announces two concerts this October at Capital City Amphitheater. Gov't Mule with Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs is booked for Saturday, Oct. 8, and Trombone Shorty with Big Freedia will perform Thursday, Oct. 13.

Concert tickets:Tickets are on sale for ABBA The Concert, coming to FSU's Opening Nights

Film Festival:Tickets on sale: Tallahassee Film Festival returns Labor Day weekend with 'Lost Highway'

Birthday Bash:TLH Beer Society is turning 5 and throwing a birthday bash | Around the Brew Bend

Gov’t Mule, led by Grammy Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, and producer Warren Haynes will perform at the Amphitheater on Oct. 8. The band's organic, daring music and improvisational virtuosity led them to be recognized as one of the most timeless, revered, and active bands, whose spot amongst rock titans remains unshakable.

Opener and native Floridian Mike Campbell (former lead guitarist of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) & the Dirty Knobs are known for their rock and roll influenced by the vintage sounds of the 1960s and 1970s with a touch of the blues. Doors open at 6 p.m. Prices are $30 for General Admission, $40 for P2 Reserved, and $55 for P1 Reserved.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with special guest Big Freedia will bring the sounds of New Orleans to the amphitheater on October 13, 2022. Born Troy Andrews, Trombone Shorty is a native of New Orleans’ Tremé neighborhood and got his start earlier than most, performing at Jazz Fest with Bo Diddley at age 4 and leading his own brass band at age 6.

A New Orleans musical icon, Shorty and his bandmates crash through funk, soul, and psychedelic rock with transcendent performances. Joining Trombone Shorty will be New Orleans-based hip-hop artist and worldwide ambassador of bounce music, Big Freedia. Doors open at 6 p.m. Prices are $30 for general admission, $40 for P2 Reserved, and $55 for P1 Reserved.

Tickets for both shows will be available for purchase online at CapitalCityAmphitheater.com starting Friday, July 22 at noon.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leon County, FL
Government
New Orleans, LA
Government
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Florida Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
County
Leon County, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Entertainment
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
Local
Florida Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Freedia
Person
Tom Petty
Person
Bo Diddley
Person
Trombone Shorty
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy