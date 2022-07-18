Portland man sentenced for role in fatal overdose

PORTLAND, Ind. — A Portland man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in a fatal overdose.

Luis Junior Perez, 32, had pleaded guilty to dealing in a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony carrying up to 30 years in prison.

Jay Circuit Court Judge Brian Hutchison last week imposed a sentence of 17 years and six months, with seven years and six months suspended.

In January, Perez had been charged with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison.

He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge in June after striking a deal with the Jay County prosecutor's office.

His prosecution stemmed from the September 2021 death of Portland resident David Richard Riley. An autopsy report said the 53-year-old Riley collapsed at his home as a result of multiple-drug intoxication.

Perez said Riley had asked him for pain medication. He maintained he was unaware the two capsules he sold the Portland man could result in a fatal overdose.

Perez acknowledged the man who sold him those capsules reported — after Riley's death —they had contained heroin.

Lab tests showed the victim had ingested fentanyl, an opioid pain medication that is frequently "cut" with heroin.

The plea deal called for Perez to receive a sentence of between 12 and 20 years.

In March, Perez was convicted of an unrelated count of possession of meth in Jay Superior Court.

