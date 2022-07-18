Protect corn against ear rot with a management strategy

Last week we discussed fungal diseases that affected the corn foliage. Those diseases, while they affect yield, do not necessarily decrease grain quality.

However, this week’s topic is ear rots, fungal diseases that do indeed impact grain quality and may even create toxicities for livestock. Diplodia, Fusarium, Gibberella, and Trichoderma are the ear rots we’ll be discussing, summarized from the OSU Extension Corn, Soybean, Wheat and Alfalfa Field Guide.

Fungle diseases:Bushels of losses can result if corn leaf disease isn't kept under control

Diplodia. This ear rot presents itself as a thick, gray mold that starts at the base of the ear and works its way towards the tip. Oftentimes, the mold is so thick that the husk may become adhered to the ear. The kernels will appear stuck together, almost like there is grout between the individual kernels and rows. Diplodia is also more common in southern Ohio, especially in continuous corn and reduced tillage practices.

Diplodia will set in when there is warm, dry weather before silking, immediately followed by wet weather after silking. Ways to manage this ear rot is to plant resistant hybrids, rotate crops with a non-host, and till under the corn residues. The good news is, there are no reports of mycotoxins with Diplodia ear rot.

Birds and insects can cause damage to surface of kernel

Fusarium. This ear rot occurs because of bird, insect, or other mechanical damage to the surface of the kernel. The damage scores the kernel surface, allowing spores to populate the ear. Fusarium appears as isolated kernels or spots across the ear infected with a white mold. I like to remember “few kernels = ‘Few-sarium’” when trying to identify ear rots.

Again, resistant hybrids, crop rotations, and tillage can all help manage this ear rot. Unfortunately, Fusarium is associated with the mycotoxin Fumonsin, which is toxic to livestock. Horses are especially sensitive.

Gibberella. This ear rot can be identified by its white or pinkish mold that begins at the tip of the ear and spreads down toward the base. Gibberella may also infect the stalk, identified by pink discoloration of the pith of lodged stalks. This ear rot is found throughout Ohio and favors cooler weather (less than 72˚F) and rain about 2 weeks prior to silking. Warm and wet Junes and Julys followed by a dry August may increase the chance of lodging due to stalk rot.

Aside from the above management strategies, controlling insect pests is another tactic in which to control Giberella. Giberella is also the most concerning ear rot from a livestock feed standpoint because the mold creates the mycotoxin deoxynivalenol (DON/vomitoxin). This mycotoxin can be a quiet one as well; the ear does not have to show signs of Gibberella infection in order to have mycotoxins.

Having Gibberella greatly reduces grain quality because the threshold for vomitoxin is quite low. Hogs may not be fed corn with vomitoxin concentrations great than 5 PPM and it is not to exceed 20% of the diet.

Beware the blueish-green mold

Trichoderma. Probably the most unique looking of the ear rots, Trichoderma is characterized by its blueish-green mold. There are a couple of other ear rots, like Cladosporium, Penicillium, and Aspergillus, that also have a greenish hue, but the mold is not found as thickly on the ear as Trichoderma.

Another characteristic of Trichoderma is premature sprouting of kernels as they remain on the ear. While some Trichoderma species may produce mycotoxins, they are not found in Ohio.

There are other conditions that can alter the ear as well, they just may not be disease related. Such conditions include:

Ear pinching (beer bottle ears), caused by severe stress during V7-V10

Blunt ear syndrome (beer can ears), associated with low temperatures during ear formation

Drought-damaged ears, caused by severe drought and nitrogen deficiency

Incomplete kernel set, caused by poor pollination due to drought and high temperatures or insect feeding of the silk

Multiple ear syndrome, causes unknown

Tassel ears, caused by injurty to the growing point or early season compaction and soil saturation

Tip dieback, caused by high stress during kernel development

Chaffy ears, caused by frost damage or severe potassium deficiency

Zipper ears, caused by nitrogen deficiency or defoliation after pollination.

If you have problems with ear rots, try an additional management strategy to keep grain as clean as possible. The elevator, livestock and paycheck will thank you.

Haley Zynda is an OSU Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator and may be reached at 330-264-8722 or zynda.7@osu.edu.