PHOENIX - A man accused of killing his uncle in south Phoenix following an argument over who would get to sleep on the couch has been arrested. According to court documents, officers responded to the home on July 17 near Seventh Street and Baseline Road after someone called 911 saying that 22-year-old Dajoun Miller had shot someone inside the house. The caller also said they were worried Miller would shoot others who were also inside the home.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO