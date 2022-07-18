ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altamonte Springs, FL

Florida teen arrested after allegedly placing pillow over sister to quiet her, killing her

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v5l2b_0gjlOyrT00

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A Florida teen has been arrested after allegedly placing a pillow over her sister to quiet her down, which led to her death, according to police.

According to WFTV, a 16-year-old girl was arrested and charged with manslaughter after her sister died on July 15.

The Altamonte Springs Police Department said officers arrived at a home and found an unresponsive girl. The girl was taken to the hospital where she later died.

During their investigation, officers learned that Charlise Bell, 16, had allegedly placed a pillow over her sister to get her to quiet down. When she went back to the room, she found her sister unresponsive, according to WFTV.

WFTV said that police developed probable cause during their investigation, which led to Bell’s arrest.

If anyone has any information about this case, call ASPD at 407-339-2441. No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
69K+
Followers
121K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy