BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kishia Douglas recounted the events of May 14 vividly Wednesday afternoon. "On the day of the shooting, I was at register one, I went in there to get a juice," Douglas said. "Had my cashier and I not been joking around, or had the gunman waited two more minutes, I would have been walking out that front door."

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO