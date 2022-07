(from Virginia State Police) The crash occurred at 5:54 p.m. yesterday when a Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy was stopped assisting a disabled vehicle in the 400 block of Virgil H. Goode Highway. The deputy was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The patrol vehicle was struck by a Scion, and that driver was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries received in the crash.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO