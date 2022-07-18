ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ionia, MI

Remembering Some Of The Best Concerts In Ionia Free Fair History

By Jojo Girard
100.5 The River
100.5 The River
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Ionia Free Fair kicked off this weekend, and we can all recall the time the Fair had a knack for hosting some of the biggest musical acts of the summer....

rivergrandrapids.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Ionia, MI
100.5 The River

5 Pools To Rent From Swimply in Grand Rapids

Who wants to host a private pool party? (Invite me to it 😉) During my apartment search when I first moved, one of the negotiable things was having a pool in the complex. Now, I cannot swim hence why it is negotiable. However, I like having the pool as an option so I can invite friends over or dip a toe in.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Woman’s Final Wish – Have Ashes Spread at Popular Michigan Eatery

If you ever drive down South Division Avenue, you have seen the restaurant that Tommy Brann has worked so hard to operate. Tommy has been at the restaurant day and night for over 50 years. It is not uncommon to see him doing whatever job needs to be done at Brann's Sizzling Steaks & Sports Grille -- from clearing off tables, sweeping floors, running food from the kitchen, or even cleaning the bathrooms. Tommy gives his all each and every day for his restaurant.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaun Cassidy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concert#Middle Of The Road#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Golden Era#Top 40 Hits#Crest#The Ionia Free Fair
WILX-TV

Grand Ledge man works to push 1 million shopping carts

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - David Esch has worked at the Meijer in Grand Ledge for more than a dozen years. He pushes carts five days a week averaging around 440 carts a day. As of June 16, he has pushed 990,177 carts. At that pace, he should be pushing...
GRAND LEDGE, MI
Grand Rapids Kids

5 Juicy Peach Picking Farms in West Michigan

Is there anything better than a freshly-picked, perfectly-ripe Michigan peach?! It’s one of life’s most delicious pleasures. Peach picking in Grand Rapids starts late July and only runs a few weeks. Different peach varieties are ready at different times–so be sure to ask what types are available for U-pick.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
100.5 The River

100.5 The River

Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy