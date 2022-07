What does public safety look like for a high schooler in New Orleans? This is a question I wish teachers, elected officials and family members would ask more young people in the city. To me, public safety looks like feeling comfortable in and out of school, having a reliable support system of adults and focusing on my goals rather than providing for myself and worrying about life safety. Those basic needs should already be met.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO