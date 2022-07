WALKER - A driver attempted to flee the scene after running a stop sign and leaving a massive hole in the wall of a home. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that shortly after 3:00 a.m., deputies responded to a home at the intersection of Polly Drive and Duff Road in Walker. A driver, identified as Jarrad Fuentes, 31, ran the stop sign at the intersection and ran into a person's yard and crashed into their home, leaving a pile of brick and rubble behind as he tried to flee the scene.

