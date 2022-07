BUCHANAN, Mich. -- A Berrien County Road Commission employee was struck and killed while on the job on Wednesday. According to police, the road commission employee was working on cutting up a fallen tree that was in the roadway across Red Bud Trail near Glendora Road when a vehicle driving southbound collided with the tree and the employee at around 3 p.m.

