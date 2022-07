It’s going to be a very hot and humid day with potentially dangerous heat impacting the state. Heat advisories have been issued for the southern half of the state. These will be in effect from 1 PM to 8 PM Wednesday. Temperatures will rise to the mid 90s this afternoon. With high dew point temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s, that will make it feel like it’s a lot hotter outside. Heat indices will be in the triple digits today. Take extra precautions if you will be spending time outside in this hear. Drink plenty of fluids, take breaks in air-conditioned rooms, and stay out of the sun when you can. Fortunately, winds kick up today and turn breezy. Gusts 2- to 25 mph will help bring a little bit of relief on a day like today.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO