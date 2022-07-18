ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Out in the Valley' will highlight queer community and LGBTQ voices

By Monique Calello, Staunton News Leader
 3 days ago
The Friendly City Safe Space, the Harrisonburg branch of the Staunton-based Shenandoah LGBTQ Center, has partnered with the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board to produce "Out in the Valley," the first edited collection of personal narratives by LGBTQ+ people about their life experiences in the Shenandoah Valley, according to a press release.

Ten personal narratives (autobiographical creative non-fiction stories) from authors of a wide range of LGBTQ+ identities and perspectives will be chosen for the book.

"Out in the Valley" Editor Lorraine Dresch is currently looking for 3,000-6,000-word personal narratives from anyone identifying as LGBTQ+ who is living in or previously lived in the Shenandoah Valley.

Submitted pieces should not be published anywhere else; authors should not send something that is under consideration by another publication. Interested writers should submit their personal narrative before 11:59 p.m. EDT on Sunday, July 31, using the application form found at this link: bit.ly/3yUn8rz

The Friendly City Safe Space especially encourages people from multiple marginalized identities to submit their story, such as working class, disabled, Black, Indigenous, Asian American, Hispanic and Latinx LGBTQ+ writers.

Authors of all ages, first-time writers, and people without conventional academic backgrounds or writing styles are welcome to apply. Ten chosen authors will each earn $400. Their pieces will be published in "Out in the Valley." They will receive a free contributor copy and be eligible to attend the launch party when the book is finished. Authors must be willing to collaborate with the project editor to finalize their pieces before printing, the release said. Contributors will not receive royalties or payment outside of the $400 prize.

"Out in the Valley" is an important first step to increase visibility of LGBTQ+ people in the Shenandoah Valley, said Dresch.

Hyacinth Bellerose, Director of the Friendly City Safe Space, has experienced firsthand the effect that telling LGBTQ+ stories locally can have.

“Even as we began putting together the proposal for this project and sharing it in our small circles,” Bellerose said, “I could see the effect this was having on people’s bodies. Palpable excitement and relief. There are so many queer people in this valley, and we have been erased from the story throughout its history. This book is the first step towards undoing that erasure, and making our stories visible. We’re here, and we deserve to have our stories heard.”

Dresch notes that this book is a form of resistance against repressive anti-LGBTQ+ laws and policies:

“There is a concerted effort across the country to silence writers who are not straight or cisgender by banning their books, citing ridiculous claims that these authors’ books are inherently ‘inappropriate’ or ‘dangerous’ because they include frank discussions of personal experiences of romance, sexuality or gender identity,” said Dresch.

In 2022, Republican politicians have passed or are advancing “Don’t Say Gay” bills in over a dozen states, according to the release. Over 200 anti-LGBTQ laws have been filed that would withhold gender-affirming healthcare and deny transgender youth the ability to socially transition by playing on sports teams and using bathrooms that match their gender identity, the release added.

“Because of discrimination and lack of social acceptance, the suicide rate for LGBTQ+ young people is extremely high,” said Dresch. “We know there are concrete actions we can all take that literally save lives, such as using someone’s correct pronouns and creating affirming spaces.”

According to The Trevor Project, “LGBTQ youth who live in a community that is accepting of LGBTQ people reported much lower rates of attempting suicide than those who do not.”

“Harrisonburg, Staunton, Waynesboro, and all the other beautiful places in the Shenandoah Valley should step up and embrace this role; being a community that is truly inclusive is a form of suicide prevention,” said Dresch.

“Although I believe everyone would benefit from reading 'Out in the Valley,' this book is primarily meant as a gift from LGBTQ+ people to LGBTQ+ people to offer hope in the face of distressing times and to serve as testimony to the resilience and perseverance of rural queerness,” said Dresch. “We belong in the narrative of who lives and loves in the Shenandoah Valley.”

"Out in the Valley" will go to print Sept. 30. All profits from the book will be used as donations to the Friendly City Safe Space in hopes of funding another book. Since "Out in the Valley" is grant funded, the outcomes of this project will be evaluated by the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board.

Questions? Contact Dresch at outinthevalleybook@gmail.com.

Friendly City Safe Space community

Friendly City Safe Space: https://friendlycitysafespace.org/Instagram: @friendlycitysafespace https://www.instagram.com/friendlycitysafespace/Twitter: @HburgSafeSpace https://twitter.com/HburgSafeSpaceFacebook: Friendly City Safe Space https://www.facebook.com/FriendlyCitySafeSpace/

Monique Calello (she/her/hers) is a health & social justice journalist with The News Leader. Story ideas are always welcome. You can reach her at mcalello@newsleader.com.

