Georgia State

Georgia has one of the highest rates of late car note payments in the US, data shows

By Chelsea Madden
The Telegraph
 3 days ago

Georgia residents have one of the highest rates of late care note payments in the U.S., according to new data provided by news wire website Stacker .

The Peach State ranks No. 4 in the nation for late auto payments, data from Stacker shows.

Making late payments on an auto loan is a large factor in lowering someone’s credit score.

“When a payment is 30 days late, it gets reported to the credit bureaus as delinquent. A late payment stays on your credit report for seven years and can affect your scores the entire time it’s there,” said Stacker.

But Stacker says there is some good news for those who do have to make a late payment: “The impact of a late payment becomes less severe as time passes and more on-time payments are made.”

Here’s a breakdown of the statistics for late auto payments in Georgia, according to Stacker:

  • The average monthly car payment costs around $533 for a lease and $590 for a loan.

  • The average person has 1.6 leases/loans.

  • The average FICO Score in Georgia is 693, which is 21 points less than the national average score.

  • The rate for late payments past 30 or more days is 12.1%; 60 or more days past due: 6.8%; and 90 or more days past due: 4.9%

The highest rate for late payments in the country is 23.4% in Washington, DC.

Mississippi comes in second with a rate of 15.1%.

The full list can be found on Stacker’s website .

David Harrison Sr.
3d ago

Some people want get the tax return and make the down payment and ride 3 months and not pay and bam there goes the Car ! lol 😂😂😂

divergent thg
3d ago

all the days when I used to worry about payments. buy some used car straight up cash now it's all mine

The Associated Press

Deal for $5.5B Hyundai plant in Georgia nears final approval

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The local economic development agency that worked with Georgia officials in recruiting Hyundai Motor Group to build a $5.5 billion electric car plant near Savannah approved its portions of the deal Tuesday, though details of tax breaks and other incentives have yet to be disclosed.
CNET

Best Debit Cards for College Students

Unlike credit cards, debit cards typically link to a checking account and won't charge interest or require a credit check. Most banks will issue you an ATM or debit card when you open a checking account (and sometimes even a savings account) so that you can withdraw cash, but you won't be able to access a line of credit.
