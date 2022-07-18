ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence Township, NJ

Lawrence Township Trustees

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago
KEY ACTION Trustees tabled moving forward with construction of a sign to be installed at the Sleep Inn in Wilkshire Hills. Plans are to reconfigure the sign to include both Wilkshire Hills and Lawrence Township.

DISCUSSION: At the June 30 meetin, trustees agreed to purchase a sign from Country Signs of Bolivar that would say “Welcome to Lawrence Township” at a cost of $8,460. Several Wilkshire Hills residents that attended the meeting, said the sign should say Wilkshire Hills with Lawrence Township listed underneath because Wilkshire Hills has an identity of its own.

Trustees said they are open to suggestions, however they like the rendering of the sign the painter provided. Trustee chairman Matt Ritterbeck said the current sign was installed by the Community Business Assn. in 1991 but has not been maintained. He said the current sign needs replaced as it is beyond repair. A resident suggested residents and businesses in Wilkshire Hills contribute funds to replace the sign. The lodging tax is being used to pay for the sign.

OTHER ACTION

  • Heard a request to build an Eagle Scout project. The Boy Scout was told permission was needed to construct anything in the township if it is located on US Army Corps land or private property.
  • Heard a meeting will be held July 18 with an engineer about an addition to the township garage for equipment storage.
  • Learned owner of Dollar General, located in Wilkshire Hills, will be constructing a new store. Trustees also requested the owners clean up at the current store.
  • Heard the new fire truck may arrive this week. It will not be ready for service until the end of August, as decals and other items needed installed on the truck.

FOR YOUR INFO

The chip and seal of township roads has been completed. The company used 29,000 gallons of materials.

Several headstones were straightened at Fort Laurens Cemetery.

UP NEXT meets at 7 p.m. July 28 in the township building.

