Tuesday community calendar
Open sessions
WEDNESDAY
CARROLL County Board of Health, 10 a.m., board office, Moody Ave., Carrollton.
FAIRFIELD Township trustees, 7:30 p.m., township hall, Johnstown Road.
GOSHEN Township trustees, 4 p.m., township hall.
HARRISON County commissioners, 10 a.m., courthouse, Cadiz.
LAWRENCE Township Joint Recreation District, 5:30 p.m., Lawrence Township office building, Bolivar.
NEWCOMERSTOWN Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Newcomerstown High School conference room.
STONE CREEK Council, 7:30 p.m., village hall.
STRASBURG Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., administration building.
TUSCARAWAS County Board of Health, 3:15 p.m., Tuscarawas County Health Department large conference room, 897 E. Iron Ave., Dover.
Blood drive
THURSDAY
WARWICK Lions Club blood drive, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., community center, 212 E. Cherry St., Tuscarawas; make an appointment at vitalant.org/OhioDonorPortal, group code: 4931; bring a photo ID and a list of medications you are taking.
Comments / 0