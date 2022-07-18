ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday community calendar

The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago

Open sessions

WEDNESDAY

CARROLL County Board of Health, 10 a.m., board office, Moody Ave., Carrollton.

FAIRFIELD Township trustees, 7:30 p.m., township hall, Johnstown Road.

GOSHEN Township trustees, 4 p.m., township hall.

HARRISON County commissioners, 10 a.m., courthouse, Cadiz.

LAWRENCE Township Joint Recreation District, 5:30 p.m., Lawrence Township office building, Bolivar.

NEWCOMERSTOWN Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Newcomerstown High School conference room.

STONE CREEK Council, 7:30 p.m., village hall.

STRASBURG Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., administration building.

TUSCARAWAS County Board of Health, 3:15 p.m., Tuscarawas County Health Department large conference room, 897 E. Iron Ave., Dover.

Blood drive

THURSDAY

WARWICK Lions Club blood drive, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., community center, 212 E. Cherry St., Tuscarawas; make an appointment at vitalant.org/OhioDonorPortal, group code: 4931; bring a photo ID and a list of medications you are taking.

