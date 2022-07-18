ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, MI

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into SUV in Bay County

By Mid-Michigan NOW
nbc25news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAY COUNTY, Mich. - A 64-year-old motorcyclist has died after a crash on...

nbc25news.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

One person hospitalized after Bay City house fire

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - One person was hospitalized following a house fire in Bay City on Thursday, according to the fire chief. The fire broke out at a home in the area of Mountain Street and Jenny Street on Thursday, July 21. There is no word yet on what...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Crews respond to fire in Saginaw County

Meteorologist John Gross has your Thursday evening forecast. Here are the top stories we are following tonight. Crews responded to a large fire in Saginaw County on Thursday. Legislative leaders have announced their appointments to the new Opioid Advisory Commission with some members coming from mid-Michigan. TV5 news update: Thursday...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Deadly shooting at Davison Twp apartment complex under investigation

DAVISON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating a shooting in Davison Township that left one man dead. Officers were sent to the Windsor Place Apartments, located at 8054 Kensington Blvd., about 2:30 a.m. on July 3. The victim, a 20-year-old man from Davison, was pronounced dead at the scene,...
DAVISON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alpena, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Accidents
County
Bay County, MI
Bay County, MI
Crime & Safety
Bay County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WNEM

Motorcyclist dies in Burton crash, police say

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 27-year-old Burton man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Burton Tuesday afternoon. It happened about 1 p.m. at the intersection of Bristol Road and Columbine Avenue. The motorcycle, driven by 27-year-old Shawn Price, of Burton, was traveling east on Bristol Road at a high...
BURTON, MI
WNEM

Morning house fire breaks out in Bay Co.

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A house fire was reported in Bay County near Pinconning early Wednesday morning. The Fraser Township, Beaver Township, and Gibson fire departments responded to the house fire 3 miles south of Pinconning on N. Tower Beech Road between E. Erickson Road and E. Kitchen Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Michigan State Police#Traffic Accident#Gmc
nbc25news.com

Man in critical condition after shooting in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Flint Police were called to the 2000 block of Arlington Ave. for a shooting just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say a 62-year-old man was shot inside a residence. He is listed in critical condition at a local hospital. Police have no suspects in custody at...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Alpena man killed in Bay Co. motorcycle crash

PINCONNING, Mich. (WNEM) - A 64-year-old Alpena man died following a motorcycle crash in Bay County, Michigan State Police said. Troopers responded to the crash on Huron Road near Coggins Road about 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 17. Investigators said Hugh Brown was driving a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound...
BAY COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Burton Police investigating fatal crash on Bristol Rd.

BURTON, Mich. - Burton's Police Department has confirmed with Mid-Michigan NOW that they are investigating a fatal crash on Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred on Bristol Rd. near Columbine Ave. According to witnesses, a motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed traveling east on Bristol Road and crashed...
BURTON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WNEM

Midland police ask for help identifying theft suspects

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives in Midland are asking for help identifying two men suspected of a crime, and the owner of a vehicle. The two men are being investigated in relation to a theft at multiple apartment complexes, the Midland Police Department said. Detectives also want help identifying the...
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Police identify victim of deadly mobile home fire in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators have identified the victim of a deadly motor home fire that happened last week in Saginaw. The victim was identified as 51-year-old Andres Gonzalez, of Saginaw. Saginaw police say he was a homeless man living in the motor home. On July 11, firefighters were sent...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Miracle hamster survives Swan Valley condominium fire

Here are the top stories we're following today. Here are the top stories we are following for tonight. Pro boxer opens personal gym for training session with special needs adults. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. A pro boxer opened his personal gym for a special session with a non-profit organization...
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Teens Arrested for Stealing Marijuana in Huron County

Four 17-year-olds were released to their parents after a Huron County Sheriff’s Deputy found allegedly stolen marijuana and smoking paraphernalia during a traffic stop for an equipment violation. Sheriff Kelly Hanson says the Puff N Stuff store on Main Street in Bay Port had been broken into about an...
HURON COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy