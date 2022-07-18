Motorcyclist dies after crashing into SUV in Bay County

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - One person was hospitalized following a house fire in Bay City on Thursday, according to the fire chief. The fire broke out at a home in the area of Mountain Street and Jenny Street on Thursday, July 21. There is no word yet on what...
Meteorologist John Gross has your Thursday evening forecast. Here are the top stories we are following tonight. Crews responded to a large fire in Saginaw County on Thursday. Legislative leaders have announced their appointments to the new Opioid Advisory Commission with some members coming from mid-Michigan. TV5 news update: Thursday...
DAVISON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating a shooting in Davison Township that left one man dead. Officers were sent to the Windsor Place Apartments, located at 8054 Kensington Blvd., about 2:30 a.m. on July 3. The victim, a 20-year-old man from Davison, was pronounced dead at the scene,...
BUENA VISTA TWP, MI - Heavy smoke could be seen on the horizon in areas of Saginaw County due to a fire at a recycling facility. Emergency crews responded before 1 p.m. Thursday, July 21, to a fire at Georgetown Logistics/Flint Recycling, located at 2640 N. Towerline Road, in Buena Vista Township.
FLINT, Mich. - Police are looking for the public's help to solve a homicide. On December 15th of 2021, Richard Brian Burnett Jr. was found in Flint Park Lake on Flint's north side. Police believe was has shot and killed. There is a reward for information. Call 1-800-422-JAIL (5245) if...
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 27-year-old Burton man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Burton Tuesday afternoon. It happened about 1 p.m. at the intersection of Bristol Road and Columbine Avenue. The motorcycle, driven by 27-year-old Shawn Price, of Burton, was traveling east on Bristol Road at a high...
A grandfather who jumped into the Saginaw Bay in Mid Michigan to try and save his drowning grandson has died. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Department, the 4-year-old boy fell off a boat while fishing over the weekend.
BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A house fire was reported in Bay County near Pinconning early Wednesday morning. The Fraser Township, Beaver Township, and Gibson fire departments responded to the house fire 3 miles south of Pinconning on N. Tower Beech Road between E. Erickson Road and E. Kitchen Road.
FLINT, Mich. - Flint Police were called to the 2000 block of Arlington Ave. for a shooting just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say a 62-year-old man was shot inside a residence. He is listed in critical condition at a local hospital. Police have no suspects in custody at...
SAGINAW, MI — Police have released the name of a grandfather recently found deceased in the charred wreckage of a motorhome that caught fire in Saginaw. Andres “Gonzo” Gonzalez, 51, was the person found inside the burned-out RV the afternoon of July 11, confirmed Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow. Gonzalez was identified during an autopsy.
PINCONNING, Mich. (WNEM) - A 64-year-old Alpena man died following a motorcycle crash in Bay County, Michigan State Police said. Troopers responded to the crash on Huron Road near Coggins Road about 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 17. Investigators said Hugh Brown was driving a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound...
BURTON, Mich. - Burton's Police Department has confirmed with Mid-Michigan NOW that they are investigating a fatal crash on Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred on Bristol Rd. near Columbine Ave. According to witnesses, a motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed traveling east on Bristol Road and crashed...
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A man has died following a boating accident while fishing in the Saginaw Bay on Saturday. Bay County Sheriffs Office has released information regarding the death of 62-year-old James Georg David after he jumped into the Saginaw Bay in an attempt to save his grandson.
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives in Midland are asking for help identifying two men suspected of a crime, and the owner of a vehicle. The two men are being investigated in relation to a theft at multiple apartment complexes, the Midland Police Department said. Detectives also want help identifying the...
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators have identified the victim of a deadly motor home fire that happened last week in Saginaw. The victim was identified as 51-year-old Andres Gonzalez, of Saginaw. Saginaw police say he was a homeless man living in the motor home. On July 11, firefighters were sent...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Eldon Pierson had his whole life ahead of him. The Harbor Beach man, 32, had been happily married to his wife, Gabrielle, for more than three years and worked two jobs to support his wife and children, to whom he was devoted.
GRAND BLANC, TWP., MI – Alcohol was a factor in a two-vehicle crash that left a 60-year-old Grand Blanc Township man dead Saturday, according to police. Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, July 16, Grand Blanc Township police and fire crews were dispatched to the intersection of Dort Highway and Strong Heights following reports of a crash.
Pro boxer opens personal gym for training session with special needs adults. A pro boxer opened his personal gym for a special session with a non-profit organization...
Four 17-year-olds were released to their parents after a Huron County Sheriff’s Deputy found allegedly stolen marijuana and smoking paraphernalia during a traffic stop for an equipment violation. Sheriff Kelly Hanson says the Puff N Stuff store on Main Street in Bay Port had been broken into about an...
