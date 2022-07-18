ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham County, IL

Multi-car crash in Effingham County

By Danny Connolly
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – State Police said three cars in Effingham County crashed Sunday morning because of rainy weather.

According to an Illinois State Police investigation, one car lost control near on Interstate 57 in Effingham from heavy rain and hit a vehicle. Due to the accident, that first car then slid into a freight truck.

Everyone in the first car was taken to an area hospital. That driver was ticketed for driving too fast for conditions.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Heavy Rain#Traffic Accident#Illinois State Police
WCIA

WCIA

ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

