Multi-car crash in Effingham County

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – State Police said three cars in Effingham County crashed Sunday morning because of rainy weather.

According to an Illinois State Police investigation, one car lost control near on Interstate 57 in Effingham from heavy rain and hit a vehicle. Due to the accident, that first car then slid into a freight truck.

Everyone in the first car was taken to an area hospital. That driver was ticketed for driving too fast for conditions.