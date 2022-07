Jacob deGrom did not throw his live BP session on Tuesday as originally scheduled after the Mets’ oft-injured ace reported soreness, and instead will throw on Thursday. Al Dukes says it’s time for deGrom to “get lost” after another hiccup in a calendar year that has been full of them, as it has now been a year since deGrom took a major-league mound. That wasn’t Gio’s exact reaction, but he doesn’t seem to be far away from feeling the same way.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO