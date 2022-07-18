See 39 acts for $10 at this Beaufort Water Festival show. Here’s why you’ll leave upbeat

Over 48 years, the technology used at the Beaufort Talent Show has changed, Marlene Handrinos, one of the original organizers of one of the most popular events at the annual Water Festival, says with a laugh.

“You used to have to stand back there and find the right spot on the record,” Handrinos says of the accompanying music needed for the acts. “It was all done by hand.”

What hasn’t changed is the popularity of the show, which each year during the Water Festival draws thousands of people to Waterfront Park. Many of those who attend are friends and family members of the brave and talented, young and old, who muster up the courage to sing, dance, juggle or even ride unicycles — you name it.

“It’s a family oriented event and the park is usually packed on that night,” Handrinos says. “There’s no place to even walk between people.”

The 2022 Talent Show at the 66th Annual Beaufort Water Festival is at 7 p.m. Wednesday. It’s $10 to get in. Tickets are available at bftwaterfestival.com .

The exhibition of local talent was launched in 1974 as a fundraiser for Preceptor Omega, a chapter of the Beta Signa Phi Sorority, an international women’s friendship network.

Handrinos, the chapter’s treasurer and lifelong Beaufort resident, was involved in organizing the Talent Show from the beginning. She’s watched it grow and change into the marquee event it is today, rivaling the Water Festival’s headline concerts in popularity.

“I think more people go to the Talent Show,” Handrinos says.

This year, 39 acts, who auditioned to be in the show in June, will take the stage, competing in five age categories ranging from 5 to 9 to over 35 and all ages in between. Five judges will rate them, from 1-10, on appearance, dress, stage presence and other attributes.

This year, more older acts are in the mix, Handrinos said, and there is some exceptional talent.

“It’s people,” says Handrinos, “who really can sing and dance.”

Everybody gets two minutes to shine.

Mary Ann Borrmann, one of this year’s coordinators, said parents and grandparents often accompany the children to their auditions. And parents can be with young contestants backstage at the performance. Some performers return year after year. Sometimes, Borrmann will recognize an 18-year-old who performed when they were 7.

“It’s just a lot of fun to be honest with you,” Borrmann says of the show and helping to organize it.

When she first joined the sorority and began helping with the talent show, one of Borrmann’s first jobs was to collect all of the music the various acts would need during their performances.

“Some were records and some were tapes,” Borrmann says. “I had to get them all set up and give them to the sound guy. Now I just call the sound guy and say, ‘You need anything?’”

Although all ages are represented, including a man and a women in their 70s a few years ago, Borrmann says, the kids “are adorable” and often steal the show. Students from area dance studios are regular performers.

And here’s a guarantee from Borrmann: “If you come to this talent show, you leave the park upbeat.”

