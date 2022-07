NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York students will not be required to wear masks when school starts this fall, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday. The policy, however, may change if the COVID-19 situation in the state worsens. To mitigate a potential spike in cases when students return to the classroom, New York State is sending more than 3 million COVID-19 test kits to schools, which will be handed out to families.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO