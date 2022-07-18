ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, MN

DNR to Remove Dam on Little Rock Creek

By Jennifer Lewerenz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a dam in a central Minnesota creek that is now considered obsolete will be removed. The DNR says the dam on Little Rock Creek, which flows through Benton and Morrison Counties, was initially built to fill a pond they hoped would be...

Get To Know Your H2O in Saint Cloud

(KNSI) – The public will tour St. Cloud’s stormwater system and recent water improvement projects tonight. The city’s Public Works Department presents ‘Cheers to Clean Water: Get to Know Your H20!’ from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The tour covers what happens to rain after falls from the sky, how St. Cloud keeps its waterways clean, and even gives a sneak peek of what’s below the streets.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.5 The Walleye

A Town In Minnesota Is Making It Illegal To Smoke In Your Car

I completely understand WHY there are so many people against smoking in most places outdoors. This isn't anything new by any means. In North Dakota, the laws are pretty simple about smoking. You can receive a fine if you light up a cig in an area where it is prohibited. It's been almost ten years since North Dakota's Free Law became effective - according to fdhu.org the Free Law "... advances public health by protecting more workers, residents and visitors from secondhand smoke exposure in public places and places of employment" I smoke cigars now and then, and I completely understand those that disdain second-hand smoke, especially from a stogie. However, I also believe that there should be more places where you can relax and smoke inside, like a cigar bar. Now you can't even smoke in your own car if you lived in this small town in Minnesota.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Millerville: Minnesota's most buttery town

MILLERVILLE, Minn. -- Minnesota farm towns seem to have similar characteristics: a quaint main street, a tractor dealer, a baseball field. And in the case of Millerville -- a whole, lotta butter. The town's 120-year-old co-op creamery, which also includes a hardware store, groceries and a mechanic all in the...
MILLERVILLE, MN
krwc1360.com

Wright County’s Status Unchanged in Latest U-S Drought Monitor

Although there have been a few showers in recent days that brought some measurable rains to small portions of Wright County, the weekly U-S Drought Monitor shows our area to be “abnormally dry.”. Most of Minnesota has received enough rain to not be included in the monitor, but a...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Birds Blamed For Large Power Outage in SE Minnesota

Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Turkey vultures are being blamed for knocking out the power for hundreds of customers in southeast Minnesota Monday. A representative from People’s Energy Cooperative says roughly 1,300 customers in the Chatfield area lost power when the birds flew into a substation. The outage reports came in shortly before 9:30 a.m.
CHATFIELD, MN
Bring Me The News

Level 3 of 5 severe risk Saturday in Minnesota, Wisconsin

Saturday could be a volatile day for severe weather in Minnesota and Wisconsin, but the timing of a cold front will determine where the nastiest storms are expected. As seems to always be the case, there's a chance the cold front has passed through Minnesota by the time storms erupt during the afternoon, which would leave Wisconsin in the line of fire.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Stearns County Residents Could be Eligible For Help Upgrading Septic System

(KNSI) – Financial help from the Minnesota Clean Water Fund will assist cash-strapped Stearns County homeowners repair or replace their septic tanks. To be eligible, the property must be your primary residence and the sewage treatment system has to be considered non-compliant with state code. The money is being distributed by the Environmental Services Department.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Public input welcomed on Minnesota Power’s new 18% rate increase

DULUTH, MN-- Residents will have one more chance to weigh in on a proposal that could increase your electric bill. Back in November, Minnesota Power proposed an 18% rate increase for its customers. Which comes out to nearly $15 more a month for the average customer. Minnesota Power will hold...
MINNESOTA STATE
Politics
Hot 104.7

Smoking In Your Own Car Now Illegal in One Minnesota County

If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you'll soon be breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
kelo.com

Some Minnesota cities banning THC edibles, for now

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A number of Minnesota cities are temporarily banning THC edibles after a new law went into effect at the beginning of the month. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports, within the last week, St. Joseph and Marshall approved moratoriums that give time to draft ordinances to regulate manufacturing and sales of edibles.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Is Parking Like This A Minnesota Thing?

If there's one thing Minnesotans love, it's their space. Whether it's getting away from it all at the cabin or just buying a huge truck so people aren't sitting right on top of you. Apparently this trend extends to the parking lot. Ever noticed how Minnesotans love to leave an...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Help thirsty trees during this heat wave

MINNEAPOLIS — Homeowners across the Twin Cities metro and Minnesota are watching their lawns and wringing their hands as a relatively dry summer and short-term heat wave turn their carefully coiffed lawns from deep green to toasty brown. Well, there's another living thing that is increasingly thirsty and needs...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Litter of puppies exposed to rabid skunk in NW Minnesota

CROOKSTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A litter of puppies in northwestern Minnesota is now in quarantine after one of the 7 puppies was recently carried away by a rabid skunk. According to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, the owner of the puppies heard a commotion in their yard on July 11 and saw of the puppies being carried away by a skunk. Two other puppies were barking at the skunk and the other four had scattered by the time the owner intervened.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Woman rescued from Mississippi River...then arrested

(Sartell, MN) -- What started out as a river rescue ended up with an arrest. The Sartell police department says around 9:30 p-m Monday emergency responders were called on a report of a woman in The Mississippi River tubing and being swept away in the current. The tuber's friend said the last time she saw her -- she was grabbing onto branches trying to not get taken further down river. While responders were entering the water the friend's phone rang and it was the tuber. She was found in thick brush along a steep bank and brought up to safety. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office found the woman had two felony warrants and was taken to jail.
SARTELL, MN

