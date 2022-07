The Lettermen are returning to Manitowoc this fall. The trio will be at The Venue at Union Square on October 28th. For more than 50 years, The Letterman has kept the meaning of harmony alive with their soft, romantic, harmonic blend of music which is as popular with their fans today as it was in 1961 when they recorded their first hit, “The Way You Look Tonight.”

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO