BEREA, Ohio – Two unidentified drivers, one in a stolen pickup truck, led Berea police on a high-speed chase into Cleveland at about 5 a.m. July 15. Police on patrol noticed a suspicious sport-utility vehicle with its headlights on stopped in the street on Holly Drive. At the same time, the pickup truck, with its headlights off, backed out of a Holly driveway.

BEREA, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO