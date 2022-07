(North Kansas City, MO) -- North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez has died after being shot at a traffic stop in Clay County. An emotional North Kansas City Mayor Bryant DeLong spoke to the press Tuesday afternoon, repeatedly saying “it’s a tragic day.” Mayor Delong said the whole North Kansas City community stands behind their police force and that they will be there for the Vasquez family. Vasquez was fatally shot during a traffic stop Tuesday morning. The suspect turned himself in to police in Kansas City after a Blue Alert was issued.

NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO