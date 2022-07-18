ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane County, IL

Kane County receives first doses of monkeypox vaccine

By Marisa Rodriguez
 3 days ago
FILE – This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions,… Read More

Kane County received its first shipment of the monkeypox vaccine on Friday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is making the JYNNEOS vaccine available to counties that have one or more confirmed cases of the virus. Kane County currently has two cases.

According to a release, “the vaccine will be given to those who have had close contact to a confirmed case, as well as those belonging to high risk priority groups.”

The JYNNEOS vaccine was approved on September 24, 2019 for the prevention of Smallpox and Monkeypox

in adults 18 and older. It is a two dose vaccine with 28 days between doses. It is currently the only FDA-approved vaccine for the prevention of Monkeypox.

The Monkeypox virus symptoms are similar to Smallpox and include:

• Fever

• Headache

• Swollen lymph nodes

• Chills

• Exhaustion

• Rash resembling blisters on the face, inside the mouth, hands, feet, chest, or other parts of the body

The virus can be spread through:

• Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or bodily fluids

• Respiratory secretions during prolonged face to face contact (within 6 feet for more than 3 hours) or during

intimate physical contact

• Touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or bodily fluids

• Pregnant women can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta

Comments / 0

WGN News

Brookfield Zoo welcomes birth of critically endangered antelope

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Brookfield Zoo announced the recent birth Tuesday of a critically endangered antelope. The male addax, who has not been named yet, was born to 5-year-old Simone and 8-year-old Ishnala on July 2. For the next few weeks, the calf will spend a majority of his time in a nesting area. However, he […]
BROOKFIELD, IL
WGN News

Water service back on in Dixmoor following 2 main breaks

DIXMOOR, Ill. — Water service in Dixmoor is back on following two “major” main breaks Thursday. The water main breaks took place at 141st Street and Woods Street and at 143rd and Davis and Spaulding Streets. The decision to turn off the water was based on the amount of water being lost from the water […]
DIXMOOR, IL
WGN News

Police investigating shootings in Waukegan, North Chicago

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Police are investigating after at least four shootings in the far northern suburbs. One of the shootings happened at a gas station early Thursday morning on the 2700 block of Washington Street in Waukegan. Police did not confirm how many people were injured. Another shooting in Waukegan happened about two and a half […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
WGN News

Highland Park mayor speaks at Senate hearing on mass shootings

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Highland Park’s mayor is in Washington D.C. Wednesday morning for a hearing on mass shootings. Nancy Rotering spoke before the Senate Judiciary Committee about access to military-style assault weapons and protecting communities. The July Fourth parade attack in Highland Park was the 309th mass shooting this year. Rotering was the driving force […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
NewsBreak
WGN News

Video captures Posen police detective saving life of unresponsive infant

POSEN, Ill. — Video captured the moment a south suburban police detective saved the life of an infant who stopped breathing. Detective Corporal Matthew Leveille with Posen Police is being hailed a hero for his quick-thinking efforts that helped revive 10-month-old Nathan Jimenez. After the baby fell off a bed at home, the family jumped in […]
POSEN, IL
WGN News

Chicago teen dies after going underwater at Wisconsin campground

LODI, Wis. (WFRV) – A 15-year-old from Chicago went under water in a swimming pond at Smokey Hollow Campground on Tuesday and did not resurface, according to authorities. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on July 19 around 5:45 p.m., a 9-1-1 call came from the Smokey Hollow Campground. A child reportedly had gone underwater and did not come back up. The incident happened in the swimming pond.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Avondale residence damaged in fire

CHICAGO — Emergency crews battled a fire on the city’s North Side Thursday. Fire engines responded to a residence near West Wellington and North Sawyer in the city’s Avondale neighborhood. Streets in the area are blocked off. No word on any injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Extra-alarm fire destroys business in Shorewood; shelter-in-place lifted

SHOREWOOD, Ill. — An extra-alarm fire completely destroyed a business in Shorewood on Tuesday. The fire started around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at Tri-County Stockdale, located at 25520 West Black Road, which is a landscaping supply store and farm. Around 15 agencies were on the scene assisting. Early Tuesday morning, Shorewood officials urged residents within two-mile […]
SHOREWOOD, IL
WGN News

Man, 30, critical after shooting in River North

CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in River North. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Thursday in the 10-100 block of West Illinois Street. Authorities said police responded to shots fired and found the man who had been shot in the stomach and torso. According to police, the man […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Made in Illinois, helping the globe: Amazon delivery vans go electric

CHICAGO — Amazon, one of the world’s largest corporations, is taking bold steps to combat climate change in Chicago.  The company unveiled a new fleet of electric vehicles in the city’s Pullman neighborhood Thursday with a promise to reduce the it’s giant carbon footprint.   The delivery vans are made by Rivian, a company known as […]
CHICAGO, IL
