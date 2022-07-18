ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atoka, OK

Reba McEntire Has Been ‘Trying Hard to Do a Reboot’ of the ‘Reba’ Show

By Jessica Nicholson
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aOydg_0gjlDdOP00
Reba McEntire Robby Klein*

Reba McEntire, who will embark on an upcoming fall arena tour with Terri Clark, recently called in to The Bobby Bones Show to discuss the various projects she has been working on, from her tour to the upcoming Lifetime movie The Hammer, to her Atoka, Okla. restaurant Reba’s Place — and of course, her Emmy-nominated TV series Reba.

“We’ve really been trying hard to do a reboot of the Reba show,” McEntire said of the show during her interview, which ran from 2001 to 2007. “I really want to work with the people that I got to work with during that six and a half years. It was fun, the cast the crew everybody we got to work with and play with, they were wonderful people. We wanted to get back together like a reunion and have fun, so hopefully that will happen one day.”

In the meantime, she’s co-starring with boyfriend Rex Linn and Reba castmate Melissa Peterson in Lifetime’s upcoming movie The Hammer — about a circuit court judge — which the country star is also executive producing. McEntire said the film is currently in its final editing stages, and estimates a January release date.

McEntire also told Bones that she has been personally involved in every detail of Reba’s Place, dreaming up the look and feel of the venue. She oversaw the selections of everything from the colors of the drapes, designs of plates and silverware, to menu options, and confirmed that she plans to visit the restaurant whenever she is in town, so lucky fans might just get treated to an appearance — an possibly performance — from the restaurant’s famous owner.

“It’s a dream come true to do something close to my hometown,” she said. “It’s not only a fun thing to get to do, but to check in and see how things are doing, or make scheduled stops. I might get up on the stage and do a few songs. You never know what will happen.”

Speaking of restaurants, McEntire was also asked whether she uses her own name or a fake name when making a restaurant reservation.

“I use my name, especially if it’s a restaurant that is hard to get into. It’s so funny, sometimes I’ll say, ‘Will you please get us a reservation at 6:30 tonight for five people? She’s come back and say, ‘Can’t get in.’ I’ll say, ‘Did you use my name?’ and she’ll say ‘No.’ I’ll say, ‘OK, Try that,’ and she’ll come back and say, ‘Still couldn’t get in,'” the star said with a laugh.

Check out her interview on The Bobby Bones Show below:

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atoka, OK
Atoka, OK
Entertainment
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Granddaughter Grew Up to Become a Famous Country Singer

Known for being the guitarist of Runaway June, Jennifer Wayne, comes from a famous family thanks to the one man referred to as “The Duke”. Whenever discussing the movie industry and icons immortalized on screen, it is hard not to mention John Wayne. Being the definition of what a man was back in the day, Wayne acted in Hollywood for 50 years, credited with having over 160 feature films. But when it came to his granddaughter, Jennifer, the Duke was nothing more than a loving family man who controlled the AMC channel.
CELEBRITIES
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terri Clark
Person
Rex Linn
Person
Reba Mcentire
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifetime#Bones
Cinemablend

Kelly Clarkson Is Known For Her Voice, But Her Hip-Thrusting Skills Are On Point In BTS Video From Talk Show

Kelly Clarkson is a woman of many talents. She is, of course, the Season 1 winner of American Idol who has gone on to release nine studio albums. As a coach on The Voice for eight seasons, the Texas native won four times, giving her the highest winning percentage of any coach through the NBC singing competition’s 21 seasons. To top it off, her talk show — which you better believe includes its share of singing — has won 13 Daytime Emmy Awards in its first three seasons. But it’s not just about her voice, y’all, because the “Since U Been Gone Singer” just showed she’s got hip-thrusting skills for days.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Says She’d ‘Rather Kill a Dude’ Than Sing About How Much She Loves Him

During a recent podcast appearance, country star Carrie Underwood amusingly explained why she’d rather sing about killing her man than loving him. Fans of the country singer who know her career well will realize there aren’t many overly mushy love songs in her catalog. She leans towards the vengeful side of things when it comes to relationship-based tracks. For example, “Before He Cheats,” one of her biggest hits from 2005.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Singer-Songwriter Couple Ending Their Marriage Over Infidelity

Beloved singer-songwriter couple Moira Dela Torre and Jason Marvin Hernandez have announced a split, with the latter confessing to being unfaithful in the marriage. On May 31, Hernandez shared a joint statement via Facebook that revealed he and Dela Torre, who competed on The Voice's Philippine spinoff, were ending their three-year marriage. "It is with a heavy heart that after three years of marriage, we announce that we are parting ways," the statement read. "Our love and respect for each other remains. We request for privacy during this difficult time."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Wait, What? Days of Our Lives’ Judi Evans and Wally Kurth Are Married… for Real?

It’s a good thing the co-stars get along so swimmingly!. In a recent video interview, longtime Days of Our Lives castmates Judi Evans and Wally Kurth talked about everything from her first friend on the set to the requirements for his hiring. (Believe it or not, the show wanted him to lose five pounds and get a Jack Wagner haircut!) Bonnie and Justin’s portrayers also got very candid about their love for one another.
RELATIONSHIPS
Billboard

Billboard

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy