Dayton Celtic Festival to use cashless system for beverages

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The United Irish of Dayton Celtic Festival will feature a new cashless system for beverages this year.

According to the festival, a new cashless system will be used for beverage purchases. In an effort to reduce waiting time in lines and to improve the overall experience for festival goers, beverages will require cashless payment.

Beverages can be paid for with credit or debit card, Apple or Google Pay or an on-site universal debit card. The universal debit cards will be available at the festival and cash can be transferred onto them with no fee.

For more information, visit the festival’s Facebook page or website.