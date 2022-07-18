Early voting begins in Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you plan to vote in the August primary, you do not have to wait until August 2. Early voting has started in Sedgwick County and some other counties around the state.
This primary is open to all registered voters because of the “Value Them Both” amendment question on the ballot.
In Wichita, Sedgwick County voters can cast their ballot at the Sedgwick County Election Office, 510 N. Main, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The early voting started Monday, July 18. It ends on August 1 at noon.
Sixteen more early polling places will open on Thursday, July 28. See the list below. The 16 additional polling sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 28 and 29 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 30.
All Sedgwick County voters, even undeclared voters, can use any of these early voting sites if they show a value photo ID.
If you want to read up on the candidates before the election, click here for the candidate profiles on KSN.com.
As of July 18:
Sedgwick County Election Office
510 N. Main
Starting July 28:
Bel Aire City Building7651 E. Central Park, Bel Aire
Goddard District Conference Center315 S. Main, Goddard
Grace Presbyterian Church5002 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita
Haysville Community Library210 Hays Ave., Haysville
Machinists Building3830 S. Meridian Ave., Wichita
Park City City Hall1941 E. 61st St. N., Park City
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church2727 E. 25th St. N., Wichita
Reformation Lutheran7601 E. 13th St. N., Wichita
Sedgwick County Extension Office7001 W. 21st St. N., Wichita
SEIU Building3340 W. Douglas Ave., Wichita
Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church5701 E. Mt Vernon, Wichita
St. Andrew’s Lutheran2555 Hyacinth Ln., Wichita
Valley Center Community Center314 Clay, Valley Center
Westlink Church of Christ10025 W. Central Ave., Wichita
Woodland Lakes Community Church770 S. Greenwich Rd., Wichita
Woodlawn Methodist Church431 S. Woodlawn Blvd., Derby
