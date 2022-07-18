ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Early voting begins in Sedgwick County

By Kevin White, Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JzIfG_0gjlCCn700

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you plan to vote in the August primary, you do not have to wait until August 2. Early voting has started in Sedgwick County and some other counties around the state.

This primary is open to all registered voters because of the “Value Them Both” amendment question on the ballot.

In Wichita, Sedgwick County voters can cast their ballot at the Sedgwick County Election Office, 510 N. Main, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The early voting started Monday, July 18. It ends on August 1 at noon.

Sixteen more early polling places will open on Thursday, July 28. See the list below. The 16 additional polling sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 28 and 29 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 30.

All Sedgwick County voters, even undeclared voters, can use any of these early voting sites if they show a value photo ID.

If you want to read up on the candidates before the election, click here for the candidate profiles on KSN.com.

As of July 18:

Sedgwick County Election Office

510 N. Main

Starting July 28:

Bel Aire City Building7651 E. Central Park, Bel Aire

Goddard District Conference Center315 S. Main, Goddard

Grace Presbyterian Church5002 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita

Haysville Community Library210 Hays Ave., Haysville

Machinists Building3830 S. Meridian Ave., Wichita

Park City City Hall1941 E. 61st St. N., Park City

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church2727 E. 25th St. N., Wichita

Reformation Lutheran7601 E. 13th St. N., Wichita

Sedgwick County Extension Office7001 W. 21st St. N., Wichita

SEIU Building3340 W. Douglas Ave., Wichita

Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church5701 E. Mt Vernon, Wichita

St. Andrew’s Lutheran2555 Hyacinth Ln., Wichita

Valley Center Community Center314 Clay, Valley Center

Westlink Church of Christ10025 W. Central Ave., Wichita

Woodland Lakes Community Church770 S. Greenwich Rd., Wichita

Woodlawn Methodist Church431 S. Woodlawn Blvd., Derby

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Bagwell endorses Parks in County District 1

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson city council member Sara Bagwell endorsed Randy Parks in the District 1 county commission race to replace Ron Sellers. Bagwell said in a statement provided to Hutch Post that she met with Parks and "his core values and beliefs resonate with the values so many hold dear here in Reno County."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Sections of U.S. 54, U.S. 77 to be resurfaced in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin a nearly $3.3 million resurfacing project on U.S. 54 and U.S. 77 in Butler County on Monday, July 25. The KDOT project involves a mill and hot-mix-asphalt overlay on U.S. 54 from the east city limits of El...
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Judgment: Evergy Kansas Central to pay Kansas $500,000

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County district court judge has approved a plan for Evergy Kansas Central to pay for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA), according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett. Schmidt and Bennett say the...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Elections
City
Wichita, KS
City
Haysville, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
City
Greenwich, KS
City
Derby, KS
Sedgwick County, KS
Government
Sedgwick County, KS
Elections
County
Sedgwick County, KS
Local
Kansas Elections
KSN News

Wichita Riverfest attendance released: 330,000

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The organizers of the Wichita Riverfest say this year’s 50th-anniversary celebration was a success. Wichita Festivals, Inc. says attendance was back to pre-pandemic levels. A total of 330,000 people are estimated to have attended the nine-day event. “A rushing river can’t keep Wichitans from...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita police chief, city manager discipline officers in texting scandal

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has taken more action against some of the officers involved in a texting and electronic messaging scandal. The messages allegedly included discriminatory images and made light of the use of force. On Thursday morning, Interim Police Chief Lem Moore detailed his personal review of the incidents that […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Methodist Church#City Hall#Conference Center#Politics Local#Election Local
KSN News

Kansas’ biggest lake party happening Saturday

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Dam Jam Music Festival, considered Kansas’ biggest lake party, is happening on Saturday, July 23, in El Dorado. The one-day event features several country artists, on-site activities, a car show fundraiser to benefit the Beauties and Beasts animal rescue, a cornhole tournament with a $1,000 payout, a beach within walking distance, and a variety of food vendors.
EL DORADO, KS
kmuw.org

Wichita increases assistance for people with housing vouchers

Wichita increased the maximum amount of rent that housing vouchers will cover at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Housing vouchers are a form of government rent assistance. The city of Wichita distributes about 3,000 of them to low-income individuals and families. The increase is between 7 and 9%, depending on...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Boil water advisory ends for part of Butler County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say the people in Butler County Rural Water District 6 no longer have to boil their water. The residents have been under a boil water advisory since Monday. It was issued for a portion of the system because of a loss of pressure in the distribution system. A failure to maintain adequate pressure can result in a loss of chlorine residuals and lead to bacterial contamination.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Salt City Splash to be closed the next three Mondays

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Tony Finlay with Hutch Rec let the city council know Tuesday of a schedule change for Salt City Splash going forward. "Fortunately, we have been able to make it through to this time without any closures of the pool," Finlay said. "We were having to close certain features of the pool at certain times, because of lifeguard shortages, but we were never having to close the entire facility. Looking through the next four weeks here, this is the time of year traditionally where we start to lose lifeguards, unplanned vacations, those sorts of things. We are going to close the next three Mondays, the final three Mondays of the season. That would be July 25, August 1 and August 8, we will close. We will not be open those days."
HUTCHINSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KWCH.com

Antisemitic flyers appear in more Wichita neighborhoods

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More flyers are showing up in east Wichita neighborhoods. They include antisemitic messages and claims against the Jewish community. Residents in College Hill, Crown Heights and Sunnyside said the flyers showed up in the driveways in plastic bags filled with sand to weigh them down. Julio...
WICHITA, KS
Hays Post

Sheriff IDs second victim in rural Kansas double murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a July 4th weekend double murder have identified the second victim as 29-year-old Gerardo Ruvalcaba-Ulloam from California, according to Sedgwick County Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. Just after 5 a.m. July 3, sheriff's deputies were sent to a shooting call in the 4400 block of...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

3 people injured in Ottawa County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says three people have serious injuries after two vehicles crashed on U.S. Highway 81 Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. and about 30 miles north of Salina. The KHP said a car was heading west on Sunset Road...
OTTAWA COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita police warn of increased traffic enforcement Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police Department will join other law enforcement agencies in stepping up traffic enforcement on Wednesday. WPD said on Facebook that "Operation Impact" is a 24-hour "multijurisdictional enforcement effort aimed at dangerous driving violations." As part of the operation, the department's traffic section will focus on Meridian, Kellogg and K-254, the post said.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Historic heat across Kansas Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today should be the hottest day in Wichita in five years. While the record high of 109 (2006) is probably safe, if we make it to 107 degrees, it will be the highest recorded temperature in Wichita since July 22, 2017 (107).
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Local police take specialized training to help opioid epidemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As the number of drug overdose deaths continues to climb across Kansas (nationwide, the daily average for opioid overdose deaths is 130 people), special Naloxone training sessions for law enforcement agencies are being held throughout the state. “For us, it’s seconds gained that will potentially save lives,” said Sergeant Christopher Tener […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy