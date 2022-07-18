Early voting begins in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you plan to vote in the August primary, you do not have to wait until August 2. Early voting has started in Sedgwick County and some other counties around the state.

This primary is open to all registered voters because of the “Value Them Both” amendment question on the ballot.

In Wichita, Sedgwick County voters can cast their ballot at the Sedgwick County Election Office, 510 N. Main, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The early voting started Monday, July 18. It ends on August 1 at noon.

Sixteen more early polling places will open on Thursday, July 28. See the list below. The 16 additional polling sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 28 and 29 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 30.

All Sedgwick County voters, even undeclared voters, can use any of these early voting sites if they show a value photo ID.

If you want to read up on the candidates before the election, click here for the candidate profiles on KSN.com.

As of July 18:

Sedgwick County Election Office

510 N. Main

Starting July 28:

Bel Aire City Building7651 E. Central Park, Bel Aire

Goddard District Conference Center315 S. Main, Goddard

Grace Presbyterian Church5002 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita

Haysville Community Library210 Hays Ave., Haysville

Machinists Building3830 S. Meridian Ave., Wichita

Park City City Hall1941 E. 61st St. N., Park City

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church2727 E. 25th St. N., Wichita

Reformation Lutheran7601 E. 13th St. N., Wichita

Sedgwick County Extension Office7001 W. 21st St. N., Wichita

SEIU Building3340 W. Douglas Ave., Wichita

Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church5701 E. Mt Vernon, Wichita

St. Andrew’s Lutheran2555 Hyacinth Ln., Wichita

Valley Center Community Center314 Clay, Valley Center

Westlink Church of Christ10025 W. Central Ave., Wichita

Woodland Lakes Community Church770 S. Greenwich Rd., Wichita

Woodlawn Methodist Church431 S. Woodlawn Blvd., Derby