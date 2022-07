WILMINGTON - A suspect is under arrest after a woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Wilmington Wednesday morning. Wilmington police released photos of the car involved in the hit-and-run on Nichols Street just after 7:00 a.m.. A 64-year-old woman was walking with a friend and his dog when a car suddenly crossed the lane of traffic and jumped the sidewalk striking and seriously injuring her. On Wednesday night, police located the vehicle in Billerica and arrested the alleged driver, Karen Haught. Police said she was arrested at her home after a tow truck driver recognized her damaged car...

WILMINGTON, MA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO