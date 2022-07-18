ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinta set for Group Three switch at Ascot

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46UsvF_0gjlBlWd00

George Boughey’s unbeaten filly Kinta will make the step up into Group company for the Princess Margaret Keeneland Stakes at Ascot on Saturday.

The filly was a winner on debut when taking a Lingfield novice by a length, after which she returned to the all-weather to win a six-furlong fillies’ event at Kempton earlier this month.

Progression to Group Three level now awaits the daughter of Sioux Nation, who will run on turf for the first time at Ascot with William Buick booked to ride.

“Physically she’s done well since the breeze-ups, she was good on debut,” said Boughey.

“Her work’s been good and it didn’t surprise me that she won well at Kempton under a penalty. I think she goes there with a good chance, it’s a natural step for her.

“She’s owned by a lovely couple called the Scotts who are going to breed from her, they’ve got some nice mares at home and hopefully she can be an addition to the broodmare band in time.

“She’ll be ridden for black type and anything else will be a bonus.”

Ralph Beckett’s Lezoo leads the entries for the race after finishing second to Mawj in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket last time out, prior to which she won both the Empress Stakes and a Bath novice heat.

Second on the latter occasion was Rod Millman’s Cuban Mistress, who also holds an Ascot entry, with Empress Stakes fifth Minnetonka set to represent Richard Hannon.

Queen Mary 12th Omniqueen is entered for David Loughnane, with maiden-wining fillies Trillium and Royal Charter both put forward by Hannon and William Haggas respectively.

There is a second Group contest at Ascot on Saturday in the shape of the Longines Valiant Stakes, Group Three race run over a mile for horses aged three and older.

Boughey has a pair of entrants in Oscula and Romantic Rival, with Harry and Roger Charlton’s Fred Darling runner-up Jumbly also entered.

Bashkirova, winner of the Group Three Princess Elizabeth Stakes, represents William Haggas, with Roger Varian’s Sandringham Stakes second Zanbaq also in the mix.

Kind Gesture, also trained by Varian, and James Fanshawe’s Serenading are other key names.

