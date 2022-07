ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Rayon David Binger, 42, was arrested yesterday afternoon after a traffic stop on Interstate 75. At about 2:37 p.m., an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy saw a vehicle with an obstructed temporary tag; when he ran the tag, he reportedly found that it was not assigned to that vehicle. He conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the single occupant of the vehicle, a resident of Panama City who is from Jamaica and living in the United States on a temporary work visa.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO