Man assaults and threatens ex-girlfriend with his sister’s help

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man picked up his ex-girlfriend from St. Louis City and began assaulting and threatening her as they drove to St. Louis County.

The incident happened on Monday, July 11 at Lions Park located at 8701 Lucas and Hunt. Justin Collins, 29, is charged with second-degree domestic assault, second-degree kidnapping, and unlawful use of a weapon.

A court document said Collins told his ex-girlfriend that they needed to talk. He picked her up from St. Louis City and began assaulting her and threatening her in the car while driving to St. Louis County. Once in the county, he pistol-whipped her. Court documents said Collins then called his sister. She came to Lions Park and beat up the woman while Collins pointed a gun at her. He then picked up the woman, put her back into his car, and continued to threaten her with the gun. The woman eventually jumped out as the car was moving.

Police said Collins pre-planned this assault with his sister. They also stole the woman’s phone and were sending threats to her since the assault happened. Collins is on probation for one case and has two additional files open.

