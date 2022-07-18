Covering the Spread: NFL News Roundup With Kevin Cole

Buffalo tight end Dawson Knox is focused on team chemistry heading into a 2022-23 season with high expectations for the Bills. Knox spoke on SiriusXM NFL Radio last week about the expectations for Buffalo heading into the 2022-23 season. He said "This time of year, everyone's always making predictions and trying to predict records, and who's going to make the Super Bowl, and who might make the playoffs, and we always try to stay away from all that. We always just want to focus on what's ahead of us, and right now, it's just getting everyone to camp healthy and then just starting to build that chemistry and that teamwork that comes with camp." Knox is coming off a breakout third season in 2021 that saw him record career highs in receptions (49), yards (587), and touchdowns (9).

