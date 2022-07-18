ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Covering the Spread: NFL News Roundup With Kevin Cole

By Brandon Gdula
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFL training camps are set to open across the next couple of weeks. What is the betting fallout of recent news across the league entering camp?...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo (shoulder) given permission to seek a trade

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (shoulder) has been granted permission to seek a trade, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Garoppolo has officially been given permission to seek a trade after being cleared to start practicing following recovery from offseason shoulder surgery in March. According to Schefter, San Francisco is still expected to exercise caution with Garoppolo this summer. Following Baker Mayfield's move to Carolina, the quarterback market is much smaller than it was at the start of the offseason. It remains to be seen if the 49ers will be able to find a trade partner. The 49ers' willingness to let Garoppolo explore a trade bodes well for Trey Lance's projected opportunity this season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill confident in Tua Tagovailoa heading into training camp

Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill is confident in Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as the duo heads into their first training camp together. Hill defended Tagovailoa on his podcast in July, stating "It's gonna be a lot of people taking their words back on what they said about Tua". These comments come after an offseason of praise from Hill to his new quarterback, following his trade from Kansas City to Miami. 2022-23 will be Hill's first season without Patrick Mahomes under center. Hill earned Pro Football Focus' sixth-highest wide receiver grade last season.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
numberfire.com

Michael Thomas (ankle) placed on New Orleans' active/PUP list

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle) has been placed on the active / PUP lis on Thursday. While Thomas' exact return date is still unknown, the Saints' wideout can be activated at anytime before the regular season. If healthy, the 29-year old still offers an intriguing WR1 ceiling at his current average draft position in the fifth round in 12-team point per reception leagues via Fantasy Football Calculator.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Jets sign rookie Breece Hall to four-year deal

New York Jets running back Breece Hall signed his rookie contract on Tuesday. Hall, a second-round pick in this year's draft, is the last Jets rookie to sign their deal. Hall agreed to a four-year deal worth $9 million, with a signing bonus worth $3.7 million. He is expected to work alongside sophomore Michael Carter in New York's backfield this season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Panthers#Google Podcasts#American Football#Nfl News Roundup#Pff#The Power Rank#The Carolina Panthers
numberfire.com

Tigers' Zack Short at shortstop on Thursday afternoon

Detroit Tigers shortstop Zack Short is batting ninth in Thursday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Short will start at shortstop after Javier Baez was picked as Detroit's designated hitter, Robbie Grossman was positioned in left field, and Akil Baddoo was benched. In a matchup versus left-hander Zach Logue, numberFire's models...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Fantasy Football: Is Joe Burrow a Top-5 Fantasy Quarterback in 2022?

Following a season-ending knee injury that abruptly ended his rookie campaign, Joe Burrow entered 2021 with uncertain expectations despite his high draft pedigree and a young, promising group of wide receivers. Well, we know how that all worked out. The Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback had about as good a sophomore season...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Bills' Dawson Knox focused on team chemistry heading into training camp

Buffalo tight end Dawson Knox is focused on team chemistry heading into a 2022-23 season with high expectations for the Bills. Knox spoke on SiriusXM NFL Radio last week about the expectations for Buffalo heading into the 2022-23 season. He said "This time of year, everyone's always making predictions and trying to predict records, and who's going to make the Super Bowl, and who might make the playoffs, and we always try to stay away from all that. We always just want to focus on what's ahead of us, and right now, it's just getting everyone to camp healthy and then just starting to build that chemistry and that teamwork that comes with camp." Knox is coming off a breakout third season in 2021 that saw him record career highs in receptions (49), yards (587), and touchdowns (9).
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Austin Wynns behind the plate for Giants on Thursday

San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is batting ninth in Thursday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Wynns will start behind the plate after Joey Bart was given a breather in Los Angeles. numberFire's models project Wynns to score 4.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

New York's Joey Gallo in right field on Thursday

New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Gallo will man right field after Tim Locastro was given a breather against Houston's right-hander Cristian Javier. numberFire's models project Gallo to score 7.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Fantasy Football Slack and Forth: Which Early-Round Receivers Should You Prioritize?

Wide receiver is loaded in fantasy football this season. Not only is it deep overall, but it's also chock full of quality options at the top end. It's those top-level wideouts we're going to parse through in this piece -- specifically the nine receivers with an ADP inside the first two rounds, per FanDuel's best-ball ADP. Those nine are Cooper Kupp, Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, Deebo Samuel, Mike Evans, Tyreek Hill, and CeeDee Lamb.
NFL
numberfire.com

Kansas City's Clyde Edwards-Helaire optimistic after 'first real offseason'

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire "feels great" after his first full offseason. For the first time in his career, Edwards-Helaire will head into training camp fully healthy after the 23-year old previously dealt with gallbladder surgery and COVID-19 health protocols in his first two years. "This offseason, it was pretty much getting back to the basics, being able to have a full offseason," said Edwards-Helaire when asked about his health. "That was one of the things Coach Reid and I talked about. He said, 'This is really your first real offseason in the NFL.' Really, health was the biggest thing."
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Patriots' Mac Jones feeling confident heading into training camp

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is feeling confident after working on his diet during the offseason. Jones said he made "significant strides" in his diet this offseason, stating, "I think it's important to assess everything and that was one of the things I wanted to improve." He added It all goes back into just trying to be a better player and person, that was my goal this offseason. I feel better, I feel confident, and that's what's important. I'm just gonna try and go in there and do my thing and lead everybody and help us come together as a unit." After spending his rookie training camp in a quarterback competition with Cam Newton, Jones will enter this offseason as New England's starter from Day 1. In his rookie season, Jones earned Pro Football Focus' eleventh highest quarterback grade (80.4), eighteen spots above the next highest graded rookie signal caller, the Chicago Bear's Justin Fields (64.2).
FOXBOROUGH, MA
numberfire.com

San Francisco's Brandon Belt operating first base on Thursday

San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt is batting second in Thursday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Belt will man first base after LaMonte Wade Jr. was announced as Thursday's designated hitter and Yermin Mercedes was rested on the road. In a matchup against Los Angeles' right-hander Mitch White....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

NFL Betting: Who Will Be the First Overall Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The 2022 rookie class hasn't even entered training camp, but some people's eyes are already turned toward next year's new boys. The cycle never seems to stop spinning in the NFL. With this interest in mind, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering odds on who the potential first pick in the 2023...
NFL
numberfire.com

UFC Daily Fantasy Podcast: The Heat Check, UFC London 2

UFC's trip to London in March was such a smashing success that they've decided to run it back from the O2 Arena once again just a few months later. Which fighters are the best picks for daily fantasy on FanDuel? numberFire's Austin Swaim goes fight-by-fight through the 14 bouts discussing the main event, key MVP options, value plays, "Austin's Fight of the Night", and much more.
UFC
numberfire.com

Korey Lee catching for Astros on Thursday

Houston Astros catcher Korey Lee is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the New York Yankees. Lee will start behind the plate after Martin Maldonado was rested in Houston. In a matchup versus New York's left-hander Jordan Montgomery, our models project Lee to score 6.0 FanDuel points at the salary...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

49ers' Jeff Wilson expected to serve as primary backup to Elijah Mitchell

San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson is currently lined up to serve as the primary backup at the position, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. With Raheem Mostert in Miami, the 49ers drafted LSU rusher Tyrion Davis-Price in the 3rd Round of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, despite his arrival in the Bay Area, it looks as though Wilson will be lined up right behind Elijah Mitchell on the depth chart. Given how run-heavy the 49ers are, it's likely that all three backs will see ample workload this season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Fantasy Football: Robert Woods Is Primed to Bounce Back in Music City

Last season, big things were expected for the Los Angeles Rams. With Matthew Stafford in town to replace the inconsistent Jared Goff, a deep playoff run was on the horizon. Maybe you were like me and failed to hear that Cooper Kupp had breakfast with Stafford nearly every day, and those two turned into a dynamic duo as notable as any in the NFL.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy