ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dryden, NY

Dryden sees much-needed rain

whcuradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — Today’s rain is ending a drought in Dryden. Town Supervisor Jason Leifer says...

whcuradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whcuradio.com

Heat advisory issued across Southern Tier

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Finger Lakes and Southern Tier are roasting. A heat advisory takes affect beginning at 11 o’clock this morning for Tompkins and Tioga counties. The National Weather Service says the heat index, which is how hot it actually feels, might reach 96. Stay out of the sun if possible and drink plenty of fluids.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

34B bridge reopening a big hit in Lansing

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – The wait is over. The Route 34B bridge in Lansing reopened today, complete with a well attended ribbon cutting ceremony. Dozens of Lansing locals looked on as state and local officials thanked project workers and leaders, as well as the town itself. DOT Regional Director...
LANSING, NY
whcuradio.com

Dryden Rail Trail seeing progress

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — Efforts to complete the Dryden Rail Trail continue. Town Supervisor Jason Leifer offered a progress report Monday on Ithaca’s Morning News. Leifer believes that will happen soon. Development of the Dryden Rail Trail began more than six years ago. FULL INTERVIEW: Jason Leifer on...
DRYDEN, NY
whcuradio.com

Opinions still sought in Dryden’s comprehensive plan

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — The town of Dryden still wants to hear thoughts from residents about a comprehensive plan. Jason Leifer is the town’s supervisor. He spoke with WHCU’s Joe Salzone on Monday on Ithaca’s Morning News. Feedback so far has varied. Weaknesses in broadband internet...
DRYDEN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dryden, NY
City
Wells, NY
City
Ithaca, NY
Dryden, NY
Government
whcuradio.com

Cortland adopts loan refund to help businesses, homeowners

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Cortland Common Council has approved a revolving loan fund. Mayor Scott Steve calls it good news for everyone in the city. In other words, it’s a relief. Mayor Steve says the revolving loan fund in Cortland is the same as in Auburn. The...
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Green career expo in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A day to learn about future careers in Tompkins County. Tompkins Workforce New York and TST Boces will host a green career expo next week. All are invited to attend the free event to learn about training, certifications, and career and grant opportunities. Employment counseling services will be offered and local businesses will be in attendance. Officials say New York will be one of the largest producers of green energy and could likely lead the nation in employment in the green economic sector in the coming years.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Department of Emergency Response warns of Wednesday heat

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Take steps to beat the heat tomorrow. The Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response says Wednesday’s heat index could reach 100 degrees. Paired with humidity, this temperature can cause heat-related illness. Community Preparedness Coordinator Geoff Dunn says to stay hydrated and out of the sun, if possible. He says to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening and know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location and others should call 9-1-1.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Town of Lansing officials pushing to override tax levy

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — A public hearing on making a change to the town of Lansing’s tax levy is tonight. The state-set tax levy cap is two-percent. Town Supervisor Ed Lavigne tells WHCU overriding the tax levy would give the town more leeway. The public hearing begins at...
LANSING, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#The Town Board
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County plans to add backup dispatch center

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County plans to add another layer of public safety. County officials are partnering with Cornell to form a backup dispatch center. Legislator Rich John says the project will add resiliency to dispatch operations. On Monday, the Public Safety Committee approved a resolution on the...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Price Chopper announces recall of cinnamon

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A recall of cinnamon at Price Chopper. The manufacturer International Spice says that some 16-ounce bottles of PICS Ground Cinnamon contain cumin instead of cinnamon. The voluntary recall is for bottles with the UPC 4173505270. It can be returned to any Price Chopper or Market...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County seeks rapid resolutions to opioid epidemic

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Spending every penny on solutions. That’s what Tompkins County officials hope to do with an opioid settlement of $109,000. Legislator Rich John says the amount is rather small. He says the money could be used on fentanyl test strips, Narcan, and medically-assisted treatment. On...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca College professor passes away

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A professor at Ithaca College has passed away. David Turkon taught in the Department of Anthropology. His courses ranged from religion to environmental studies. The college says Mr. Turkon was an outspoken advocate for faculty and students. He was 69 years old. A celebration of...
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
whcuradio.com

Ithaca woman faces menacing, trespassing charges

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca woman faces menacing and trespassing charges. Ithaca Police arrested Brett McBean on Tuesday. The 42-year-old is accused of trying to break into a home on Center Street with a knife. The crime allegedly happened shortly after 10 o’clock Tuesday morning. Police say...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

IPD: No injuries in Hotel Ithaca shooting

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A shooting last night in the parking lot of Hotel Ithaca is under investigation. Police say two men wearing dark clothes were seen running away from the area where shots were fired. Officers arrived shortly after 10:15 last night and found shell casings and unexpended rounds of ammunition.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Police: Cortland man caught with heroin, opioids

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland man is behind bars after getting caught with drugs. Authorities say Richard Stevens was carrying heroin, buprenorphine pills, and packaging materials on Wednesday. When officers approached him, Stevens allegedly fled, but was arrested a short time later. The 25-year-old is charged with criminal...
CORTLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy