Disturbed are back with a brand new single "Hey You," which serves as their first music release in four years. They also put out a cinematic sci-fi video to go along with it. Late last year, frontman David Draiman teased that the band's follow-up to 2018's Evolution will be "angsty" and "aggressive," further adding that it'll sound like "old-school Disturbed." The vocalist placed it between The Sickness and Ten Thousands Fists in terms of their discography — and based on the galloping rhythm of "Hey You," his description seems to be pretty accurate so far.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO