Dallas, TX

Meet Your New Neighbors, Dallas

By Brandon J. Call
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe started out wanting to understand why so many people are coming from the far corners of the country to make Dallas their new home. Of course, we already knew what these outsiders had come to appreciate: that it’s easier and cheaper to play tennis here, get great queso and margs...

7 Delicious Greek Restaurants to Try in Dallas

Dallas, Texas is known for many things, but great Greek food isn’t usually high on the list. This is a shame because the city is home to many delicious and authentic Greek restaurants. It doesn’t matter if you’re in town visiting the John F. Kennedy Memorial Plaza, the world-famous...
DALLAS, TX
7 seafood places to try near McKinney

Sure, we may not live near the water, but there are still some pretty good seafood spots in North Dallas. We have put together a list of some of our favorites using online review sites to sort out the best ones. Twisted Tails Crawfish. Louisiana spices flavor this seafood stand...
MCKINNEY, TX
How to Spend a Day in Forney

Between U.S. Hwy. 80 and I-20, Forney is about 30 minutes east of downtown Dallas. The endearing small town, once an antiquing hot spot, hosts lots of family-friendly festivals, such as its massive Fourth of July celebration and a New Year’s Eve ball drop. (Yes, there’s an actual ball.) But Forney is growing quickly. Its population is nearing 40,000, and it even approved plans to build a 121,000-square-foot H-E-B last spring. Yet while many things are changing, the city’s Statue of Liberty remains a constant, although it has been moved from its original location along the highway. The 8-foot-tall replica was donated in the 1980s by antiques dealer Red Whaley. At the time, he didn’t know that the city’s namesake, John W. Forney, a Philadelphia newspaper publisher and politician, was instrumental in bringing the original Lady Liberty to New York.
DALLAS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Dallas Has One of the Most Unique McDonald’s in the World

I am not one to ever turn down a trip to McDonald's. Today I learned a very unique location is not too far away from us. I always stumble upon stories about these unique McDonald's throughout the country. I don't know why I find these interesting. They have one in Roswell, New Mexico that is in the shape of UFO. If you have ever been to Orlando, the World's Largest McDonald's is there which is three floors. California has a weird train station one as well. You can check those out here.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Where people in Dallas are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Dallas between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

Dallas Architect Recalls Designing ‘Best Party House’ For Infamous Candy Montgomery

April Towery: We were thrilled to find architect Stephen Chambers, the man who designed a stunning home in the late 1970s for Candy Montgomery, who infamously was acquitted of killing her friend Betty Gore with an ax. An excerpt from the true crime tome on the case reads, “They got the land for $10,000. The house eventually cost $60,000 more because they insisted that a chic Dallas architectural firm do the blueprints. They accepted the first design submitted: a cathedral look, open and airy, with a lot of exposed beams and skylights, the children’s rooms isolated from their own, an oversized double garage, and a workshop and study for Pat.”
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

The Essential Barbecue of Dallas

The history of barbecue in Dallas may not have the same cachet as it does in other Texas towns, but that's not to say that the barbecue in Big D suffers by comparison. Far from it — the city sports an impressive range of venues offering smoke-kissed barbecue. Some of them have been around for decades, while others got their start during barbecue's resurgence, which kicked off in the aughts. Then there are relative newcomers, who blend different styles of barbecue with other cultures to create something completely unique.
DALLAS, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Goodbye Las Vegas, Hello Texas: ACM Awards Have A New Home In 2023

Goodbye Las Vegas, helloooooo Texas! The Academy of Country Music Awards will have a new home come 2023. The ACM Awards are now scheduled to take place on May 11, 2023 at Frisco's Ford Center, a 12,000-seat stadium that's home to the Dallas Cowboys' indoor practice facility, according to Variety. It will be the first award show to be held at the Dallas-Fort Worth venue. The coveted award show will still be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video for the second year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cw39.com

These 2 Texas airports among the most loved in U.S.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Flying in Texas must be a real treat for Americans as TravelAwaits has released its list of the top eight airports most loved in the U.S. (according to its readers). Didn’t quite make the top of the list but Dallas and Austin are representing the Lone...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Meet the Dallas 500: Susan Salka

Susan Salka has led AMN Healthcare for 32 years, building the company up into the largest healthcare staffing company in the country. She joined AMN 1990, shortly after the company’s founding, and was named CEO in 2005. She has held a number of leadership positions over the years, including...
DALLAS, TX
momswhothink.com

9 Fun-Filled Day Trips From Dallas

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Report says this is the most popular restaurant in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — What is your favorite place to eat in Dallas? With so many options to choose from, it’s hard to justify going to the same place over and over, but humans are creatures of habit and that’s okay. Whether it be Cane Rosso, Chili’s, or...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Leading Off (7/19/22)

Brush Fire Warning. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth says we are in “critical brush fire danger” today, with temps pushing 110 and humidity down around 25 percent. Don’t burn anything. Mind your cig butts. Don’t park on or drive over tall grass. Richardson ISD...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Daily South

Frisco, Texas Is the Dallas-Fort Worth Suburb Worthy of a Visit

About 25 minutes north of Dallas, Frisco is a suburban city shaking things up. Yes, we know the word suburb usually comes with an eye roll, but not in Frisco. Here, you'll find family activities, educational museums, nightlife, elevated and casual eateries, plenty of outdoor arts and adventure, endless shopping, and the stunning campus of the Dallas Cowboys. Whether you're in town for a short airport layover or here for a long weekend of family fun, Frisco spoils visitors with choices galore.
FRISCO, TX

