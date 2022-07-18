ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition

By Indy's Child
indyschild.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf visiting Italy just isn’t in the cards for your family this year, take heart. You can still experience a little bit of Rome right here in Indianapolis this spring! Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition, will be at the Circle Centre Mall through Sunday, August 28, and it’s your opportunity to...

indyschild.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
indianapolismonthly.com

Home To Roost In Nora

BEER, BARBECUE, and bar food may take center stage at Sahm’s Hospitality Group’s most recent expansions. But it was a no-brainer when plans were announced to turn the longtime Sahm’s Alehouse in Nora into the second outpost of The Roost, the Fishers breakfast draw that has been Sahm’s sole morning-focused spot since 1996. Much of the same vibe has been imported to the new Monon Trail location, down to the psychedelic 1970s stripes. The menu reads a lot more 2022, with four styles of bubbly and a carbonated margarita to kick-start your morning, as well as a Bee Sting latte (with local Metal Honey) and a strawberry açaí refresher for the healthy set. Skillets and Benedicts include a Hoosier Benedict with a battered pork tenderloin and plenty of sausage gravy over a flaky biscuit topped with poached eggs. The Huevos Divorcé is a spin on huevos rancheros with red and green salsas. And the chicken and waffles comes with Nashville tenders. 1435 E. 86th St., 317-735-1293, theroostindiana.com/nora.
FISHERS, IN
indyschild.com

16 Places Around Indianapolis to Take Your Baby or Toddler

The early years of parenthood are daunting. It can feel confining — like you’re restricted to your home, stroller walks, or your precious 10 minutes walking the aisles of Target with a latte while your little one snoozes in the cart. Where are all the good spots for parents of very young children? Where can you and your baby go to relax, play and socialize? We have you covered with our favorite parent-approved indoor and outdoor baby-friendly locales across the Indianapolis area for kiddos ages 0 to 2!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

The 9 Best Ice Cream Shops in Indianapolis For a Frozen Treat

A hot summer day and a cool ice cream cone go hand-in-hand. No matter where you are in Indy, you’re never too far away from great ice cream. Whether you like your ice cream in a cup or cone, made into a milkshake, sandwiched between cookies or plopped on pie, you’ll find the perfect place in Indianapolis to cool off with a creamy treat. Here are 9 great ice cream places to visit this summer!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Five Iron Golf is Opening a Location in Downtown Indianapolis

Five Iron Golf, the nation’s leading indoor golf and entertainment experience, announced today that they have signed a lease through Cushman & Wakefield with developer Charles Street Partners in leasing 14,632 square feet of ground-floor retail space at Industry, Charles Street’s mixed-use development at Vermont and Pennsylvania streets in the city CBD. Aaron Snoddy, Andrew Urban, and Dugan Thompson brokered the transaction for Five Iron Golf. Diana Zagarzhevskiy and Bennnett Williams, of Cushman & Wakefield, represented landlord, Charles Street Partners.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Indianapolis, IN
Society
Indianapolis, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
City
Rome, IN
WISH-TV

Indy church plans vigil for Greenwood shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A vigil is being held Monday evening at Resurrection Lutheran Church to honor the victims of the Greenwood Park Mall shooting. The vigil at 7 p.m. Monday will be conducted by Ryan Bailey, the pastor at the church at 445 E. Stop 11 Road. That’s next to Perry Park and between South Meridian Street and U.S. 31.
GREENWOOD, IN
Kristen Walters

Once-popular Indiana bar-restaurant closing July 23rd

A popular bar and restaurant locals described as the "cheers" of Indiana will announce that "it's closing time" for the last time at the end of the month. For many residents in Noblesville, Indiana, Barley Island brewpub has been much more than just a place to grab a drink. It's been a meeting place, a date spot, and even where people have met their future husbands and wives.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
indianaontap.com

Total Wine is Hiring in Indy and for New Stores Around Indy

Here’s a great chance to join the alcohol industry and work for an up-and-coming company. Total Wine & More has enjoyed huge success since opening in Nora, and they are expanding their operation at that location – which means they are hiring for positions at that established store.
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

One-of-a-kind farmers market open Wednesdays in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — On the campus of Arsenal Technical High School sits the main urban farm of Growing Places Indy. It is an organization dedicated to empowering people through hands-on experiences and agricultural education, while also giving them access to fresh, local produce. In 2022, Growing Places Indy launched its...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelangelo
shelbycountypost.com

Local family purchases downtown Shelbyville restaurant and bar

Bryan and Kim Rice wanted to own their own bar. It just so happens a restaurant came with fulfilling that dream. On June 12, the Rice family took ownership of Pudder’s in downtown Shelbyville, purchasing the restaurant and bar from Val and Alicia Phares. “We did not want a...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Social club for veterans starts in Hendricks County

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A new veterans’ group will provide a social outlet, says the nonprofit Mental Health America of Hendricks County. Open Door Social Club is meeting from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on the second and fourth Fridays of each month in the office of Mental Health America of Hendricks County at 75 Queensway Drive. That’s off U.S. 36 east of State Road 267.
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Three Hoosier cities among best places to live

Livability.com has released its annual Top 100 Best Places to Live list for 2022 and three Hoosier cities were named, including two in Hamilton County among the top 10. This year, the list centers around mid-sized cities with populations of 500,000 or smaller. The city of Fishers comes in at...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibit#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Signage#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Italian
Current Publishing

On the grow: Fort Ben Farmers Market thrives in new location

The Fort Ben Cultural Campus at Post Road and Otis Avenue is abuzz every Thursday night throughout the summer. In its new location, the Fort Ben Farmers Market is seeing more traffic than ever and has added more vendors to the annual market. The market, which was formerly conducted at...
LAWRENCE, IN
Fox 59

Hottest air in two weeks on the way, heat wave takes hold through the weekend

We are eying several more hot days to end the week and for this upcoming weekend. High temperatures Wednesday jump to the warmest here since July 5th. It’s been a very warm summer with multiple 90-degree days and even for some, high temperatures in the lower 100’s. However there has been a bit of a pause in the searing heat, Indianapolis has only posted one 90-degree day in the past two weeks. To be fair, there were four days in that span that reached 88-degrees of higher.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Union Jack Pub in Speedway closing its doors for good after 41 years

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Union Jack Pub in Speedway announced in a Facebook post Sunday, its doors closed for good Sunday evening after being in business for 41 years, according to Union Jack Pub-Speedway Facebook post. According to Union Jack Pub’s Facebook post, the lights will go out at...
SPEEDWAY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Arts
WISH-TV

Indiana officer selected for Blue Angels 2023 air show

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Six new officers were selected to join the 2023 air show with the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels. One of the officers, Marine Corps Capt. Samuel Petko, is an Indiana native. He will be participating in the October 2023 air show in Greenfield.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Carmel Clay Schools to bring back parent-teacher conferences, expand fall break

The Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees met July 19 to approve a calendar that includes an expanded fall break and discuss the return of parent-teacher conferences and a possible partnership with the Hamilton County Center for Career Achievement. What happened: The school board approved the calendars for the 2023-24...
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Life Church welcomes AG Todd Rokita for town hall

Life Church, 2200 Sheridan Road, Noblesville, welcomed Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita for a town hall on Tuesday. Rokita answered questions from the community ranging from abortion, school choice, forced government shutdowns, to the political climate in Indiana and the country.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WGN News

Police: Indiana mall gunman fired 24 times in 15 seconds

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A 20-year-old man who shot five people in a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall, killing three of them, fired 24 times within 15 seconds before he was shot and killed by an armed bystander, authorities said Tuesday. Preliminary autopsy results show gunman Jonathan Sapirman of Greenwood was shot eight times, the Johnson […]
GREENWOOD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy