Highland Park shooting update: Victim's father suffers brain hemorrhage amid stress, GoFundMe says

7 killed, over 30 injured in Highland Park, Illinois shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The father of one of the Highland Park shooting victims has suffered a brain hemorrhage, a GoFundMe spokesperson said Monday.

Oscar Ramirez suffered the hemorrhage less than two weeks after his son was injured in the Highland Park July 4 parade shooting, the spokesperson said.

"After so many traumatic events these past two weeks; starting off with my son being a gunshot victim at the 4th of July parade in Highland Park, to our toy poodle suffering two broken ribs after being attacked by two pitbulls, on top of all of those feeling, stressed from selling our current home and moving," said Viviana Cuevas, Ramirez's wife. "The uncertainty of our family's financial future in the upcoming weeks and even months is feeling more and more severe. All of these stressors and traumatic events have left Oscar in the hospital. We are frightened as to what's to come next but we are hoping for the best."

A GoFundMe created Friday has already raised over $40,000 of its $150,000 goal.

"Oscar is a hard-working man and an amazing father," the GoFundMe reads. "Prior to this incident, Oscar and I were the only breadwinners in our home, as our eldest son is recovering from his gunshot wound. But now, I am left to pay all the bills on my own."