Mullica Hill, NJ

Inspira Health Appoints Tony Reed as Senior Vice President, Chief Quality and Safety Officer

 3 days ago
MULLICA HILL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022--

Inspira Health today announced the appointment of Tony S. Reed, M.D., to Senior Vice President, Chief Quality and Safety Officer, effective August 1. In this role, Reed will focus on executing and expanding Inspira’s role as a high reliability organization through patient safety, quality and excellence.

Tony S. Reed, M.D., was appointed as Senior Vice President, Chief Quality and Safety Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

Reed has more than 22 years of experience in health care, most recently serving as the Chief Medical Officer at Temple University Health System. Reed was with Temple University Health System for more than six years, where he also served as an adjunct professor at the Temple University Lewis Katz School of Medicine.

In his role as SVP, Chief Quality and Safety Officer, he will support Inspira’s goals of being a foremost high reliability and high safety organization by guiding us in continuing to achieve the highest quality outcomes and move us on our journey to zero harm under the leadership of Amy Mansue, President & CEO of Inspira Health.

“Dr. Reed brings with him an extraordinary amount of diverse clinical experience and is a respected member of the health care community,” said Mansue. “He has a very strong background in all aspects of what it takes to lead other clinicians in providing safe environments for our community members to get care. He will play a critical role in assisting in maintaining consistent, quality care across all Inspira Health sites in South Jersey.”

“Patient safety is the foundation of care,” said Reed. “I feel very fortunate to be part of such an outstanding health system at Inspira, and I look forward to being able to collaborate with all of the great clinicians here to improve the patient experience - from the moment they walk into any of our access points to when they are discharged. Our goal is to always provide safe, high-quality care to those who come to us.”

Reed graduated the Medical College of Pennsylvania/Hahnemann School of Medicine. He then trained in family medicine at The Reading Hospital and Medical Center, and then trained in sports medicine at The Ohio State University. From there, he began a diverse career in medicine as an educator and clinician. He has worked at hospital systems such as The Ohio State University College of Medicine and Public Health, Christiana Care Health System, University of Delaware, AtlantiCare and Temple University Health System.

For more information about Inspira Health, please visit www.InspiraHealthNetwork.org or call 1-800-INSPIRA. To stay connected with Inspira announcements and work being done in the community, please join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter. Inspira is proud to be the Official Health Care Partner of the Philadelphia Wings professional lacrosse team.

About Inspira Health

Inspira Health is a charitable nonprofit health care organization and a regional leader in physician training, with approximately 234 medical residents and fellows in 14 nationally accredited programs at its hospitals in Vineland, Mullica Hill and Elmer.

The system traces its roots to 1899 and comprises three hospitals, two comprehensive cancer centers, eight multi-specialty health centers, and more than 200 access points. These include urgent care; outpatient imaging and rehabilitation; sleep medicine labs; cardiac testing facilities; behavioral health, digestive health, wound care centers; home care and hospice; and more than 35 primary and specialty physician practices in Gloucester, Cumberland, Salem, Camden and Atlantic counties. Additionally, Inspira EMS services six South Jersey counties.

Inspira’s 1,300-member medical staff and 6,800 employees provide an unwavering commitment to delivering a superior patient experience at every point of the journey. Technology and innovation investments provide a robust provider directory and a range of services including online scheduling and virtual visits for both primary and specialty care providers. With a commitment to multi-channel digital access, Inspira is able to meet consumer demand for self-service and personalized care options.

Accredited by DNV Healthcare and committed to the principles of high reliability, the system’s clinical and support staffs are focused on clinical excellence and patient safety. For more information about Inspira Health, visit www.InspiraHealthNetwork.org or call 1-800-INSPIRA.

