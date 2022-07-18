Robert Pattinson on the Only Time ‘Twilight’ ‘Felt Negative’

Over the years, Robert Pattinson has developed a bit of a reputation for hating Twilight . Many videos accuse the actor of “roasting” the franchise that made him famous. Pattinson has never shied away from giving his true feelings about the five films or his character, Edward Cullen. But just because Pattinson was opinionated about The Twilight Saga doesn’t mean that he didn’t enjoy his time working on the movies.

‘Twilight’ alum Robert Pattinson | Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Robert Pattinson had no idea that the ‘Twilight’ movies would become so popular

Pattinson had no interest in becoming a household name when he was cast as the brooding vampire, he was simply looking to work. The actor had run out of the money he’d made from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and needed to get back on set. So when he was cast as Edward, he was happy to jump on board. He, and the rest of the cast, believed they were doing a small indie film. They had no idea that the film would become wildly popular and they’d be making four additional movies.

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/oXMUkgWoMlQ?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Robert Pattinson’s Mom Instantly Humbled Him After He Booked ‘Twilight’

The Batman star got his first taste of Twilight mania when he and Kristen Stewart attended Comic-Con. Suddenly, they were dealing with thousands of screaming fans who hadn’t even seen the film yet. But the extreme fandom would only get bigger. Pattinson and Stewart would eventually become two of the most famous faces on the planet, raking in tens of millions of dollars for their performances in the Twilight movies.

‘The Batman’ actor reveals the only time the ‘Twilight’ movies felt negative

Pattinson seemed to find a way to take his newfound fame in stride. His previous experience with a well-loved franchise certainly seemed to help him navigate the success of Twilight . In fact, despite the extreme components of the franchise, he seemed to fare pretty well. In an interview with Time Out , The Lighthouse actor explained how he was able to navigate the franchise with such success. He also shared that there was only one time where he felt like making the Twilight movies was a negative experience.

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/NrB28374Ggo?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

RELATED: ‘Twilight’: Kristen Stewart Revealed She ‘Basically Cast’ Robert Pattinson in the Film

“I feel like I’ve always had the same answer,” Pattinson shared when reflecting on Twilight . ” It was fun and it’s not like I signed up on an eight-picture deal, I knew it was finite. I had to be 17, there were only four books, and there weren’t going to be any more. The only time it felt negative was when people were waiting outside my house a few years ago.”

Pattinson has managed to navigate his fame well

Fortunately, for Pattinson, people have stopped posting outside his home. Furthermore, fewer people are stalking his every move now that The Twilight movies are no longer part of the mainstream zeitgeist. Of course, the actor still has his fair share of overzealous fans. But he seems to have learned how to manage them. The actor even once managed to get rid of a persistent stalker by inviting her to dinner and boring her with his company . So, clearly, Pattinson has learned to make his fame manageable.

RELATED: ‘Twilight’: Stephenie Meyer Expected the Movie to Be ‘Bad’; ‘I Was Watching Through My Fingers’