FC Köln's body cam footage is breathtaking, nauseating

By Seth Vertelney
 3 days ago
FC Köln offered fans a view inside a game that has rarely, if ever, been seen, as it strapped a body camera on defender Timo Hübers for its friendly against AC Milan on Saturday.

MLS used body cam’s on referees before during its All-Star Game, but this may be the first time that actual players have worn the equipment during a game.

The footage was at time breathtaking. Early on Ante Rebić can be seen up close giving a casual backheel pass to Olivier Giroud, who lifts the ball up over the goalkeeper to score with Hübers chasing on helplessly.

At times the footage can feel like a viewer is strapped to an out-of-control rollercoaster and unable to get off, watching their avatar’s arms pumping wildly in front of them.

Whatever your view on the technology, the body cam footage provides a field-level view that gives an up-close glimpse of just how fast and physical the sport can be.

Could we see this in the regular season next?

