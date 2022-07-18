ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CT

988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline now active

By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
 2 days ago

988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline now active. Redding Police Department is alerting residents to a new National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The 988 Suicide...

wlad.com

wlad.com

Center for Empowerment and Education to hire Prevention Educator

The Center for Empowerment and Education, formerly the Women's Center of Greater Danbury, is looking to hire a Prevention Educator. They provide training and referrals related to addressing and preventing domestic/dating violence, sexual violence, and gender-based discrimination and harassment. While gender-based violence prevention is the primary focus of this position, the expectation is that the role is also integrated into the overall gender equity work of The Center.
DANBURY, CT
wlad.com

The Center for Empowerment and Education looking to hire Multilingual Educator Advocate

The Center for Empowerment and Education, formerly the Women's Center of Greater Danbury, is looking to hire a Multilingual Educator Advocate. The primary role is to provide education, training, advocacy, support, crisis intervention, and referrals, related to addressing and preventing all forms of domestic/dating violence, sexual violence, and gender-based discrimination, harassment, and violence in the community. While gender-based violence prevention is the primary focus of this position, the expectation is that the role is also integrated into the overall gender equity work of The Center.
DANBURY, CT
wlad.com

Annual statement of conditions of Danbury Fire Department released

An annual statement of conditions of the Danbury Fire Department has been provided to the City Council. Chief Richard Thode said in his report that they are undertaking a location study for a new headquarters building and for a west side fire station, closer to the New York border. The closest career department is on Kenosia Avenue. There are space constraints and other issues with the New Street headquarters, in addition to an out of date HVAC system and asbestos insulation that needs abatement. The site straddles a flood plain and the potential for rebuilding it is dependent on FEMA, EPA and local approvals.
DANBURY, CT
wlad.com

Putnam County cohosts reimagined 4-H Fair

A Putnam County summertime staple, the 4-H Fair, was reimagined this year. The three day event held over the weekend featured concerts under the stars, traditional 4-H exhibits, food trucks, craft vendors, a beer garden and games for children. Cornell Cooperative Extension approached County Executive MaryEllen Odell about partnering for a larger scale festival following two years of a break due to the pandemic. In the past, the 4-H Fair had drawn up to 20,000 visitors in three days. Weekend activities included Eastern Hudson Valley Horse Council Demonstrations, 4-H Miniature Horse Showmanship, and the first annual Duck Derby.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
City
Redding, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
Redding, CT
Health
wlad.com

New State's Attorney for Judicial District of Danbury appointed

New State's Attorney for Judicial District of Danbury appointed. A new State’s Attorney for the Judicial District of Danbury has been appointed by the Criminal Justice Commission. David Applegate was appointed to an eight-year term succeeding Stephen Sedensky who recently retired after serving as Danbury State’s Attorney since February 2007. Applegate will complete the remainder of Sedensky’s term, which expires on June 30th 2026. The State’s Attorney is the chief law enforcement officer for the Judicial District of Danbury which includes the communities of Bethel, Brookfield, Danbury, New Fairfield, Newtown, Redding, Ridgefield and Sherman. Applegate joined the Division of Criminal Justice in 2006 as a Deputy Assistant State’s Attorney in the Stamford Office. In 2015, he transferred to the Cold Case/Shooting Task Force Bureau in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney before joining the Office of the State’s Attorney in the Fairfield Judicial District in 2018. Prior to his service for the state of Connecticut, Attorney Applegate worked in private practice in New York City from 2004 to 2006.
DANBURY, CT
wlad.com

Danbury applying for Hazard Mitigation Grant to replace, add emergency standby generators

The City of Danbury is applying for a Hazard Mitigation Grant to replace and add emergency standby generators at various facilities. The state will cover 90-percent of the more than $4 million cost. The grant would be from the state Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security. Public Works Director Antonio Iadarola notes that the City applied for a grant several years ago, but was not successful so they now took that work to base this new application on. He notes that the City has been building up a reserve to replace some generators. The City's share of up to $404,000 is available in the current Capital budget. The initiative is part of a citywide effort to have power at pre-identified critical infrastructure facilities during outages. The locations could include places such as sewer pump stations, schools, fire stations and the new EMS building on Wooster Heights. Emergency Management Director Matt Cassavechia says when the City applied to the National Weather Service to become a StormReady community, they looked at vulnerability and power restoration. He says a multi-day outage is a major concern.
DANBURY, CT
wlad.com

New school year opening in New Milford delayed to September

The new academic year in New Milford will be delayed. Superintendent Alisha DiCorpo says with only 38 days until the originally scheduled August start date, and the proposed arrival time of some portable classrooms 4 to 6 weeks away, classes won't start on time. The first day of school for all students will now be Tuesday, September 6th. This change applies to all students, at all schools, PreK through 12.
NEW MILFORD, CT
wlad.com

Injured hawk rescued in Danbury.

An injured hawk has been rescued in Danbury. State Police Troopers responded to the area of Exit 11 of Route 7 South yesterday morning on a report of a hawk unable to fly. Troopers located the bird, which had an injured wing. With the assistance of Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Officers, they managed to safely handled the injured hawk and transport it to a nearby wildlife rehab center for treatment.
DANBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Redding Police Department
wlad.com

Monroe Police investigating theft of 5,000 pills from pharmacy

More than 5,000 pills were stolen from a Monroe Pharmacy and Police are investigating if the brazen theft is connected to similar ones elsewhere in Connecticut and New York. Police Chief Keith White told News 12 Connecticut that four men wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts walked behind the Rite Aid pharmacy counter, demanded staff open the safe and stole all of the narcotic pills late Wednesday on Monroe Turnpike. White says the suspects knew what they were looking for. The pills were worth an estimated $100,000. He says there was no weapon show, but there was an implied threat. Four employees were working at the time and no injuries were reported. The suspects left the scene in a black Volkswagen Jetta. White says a similar incident was reported at a Rite Aid in Milford on June 22nd and Walgreens stores in New Haven and Orange, stealing pills from one and cough syrup with codeine from the other.
MONROE, CT
wlad.com

Squantz Pond State Park closed to swimming again

Squantz Pond State Park is again closed to swimming. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s Water Quality Report shows elevated levels of bacteria detected in water sampling. The water will be retested today, with results expected tomorrow. DEEP collects samples of state-run swimming areas each week and the Department of Public Health's laboratory analyzes them for presence of certain indicator bacteria with potential for contamination. Black Rock in Watertown and Indian Well in Shelton also have closed their swim areas.
WATERTOWN, CT
wlad.com

Ridgefield Police Department investigating altercation

Ridgefield Police Department investigating altercation. The Ridgefield Police Department is investigating an altercation. Police are asking for the publics assistance, in regards to the fight that took place in the Copps Hill Plaza parking lot near Venice Pizza/Rite Aid, on Tuesday. The incident was reported at approximately 5pm. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Officer Vasquez at (203) 438-6531 or the anonymous Tip Line at (203) 431-2345.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
wlad.com

Public hearing tomorrow in Danbury on proposed Chipotle location

Public hearing tomorrow in Danbury on proposed Chipotle location. The Danbury Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at their meeting tomorrow for a proposed Chipotle restaurant on Sugar Hollow Road. The fast food restaurant with drive-thru use and a medical office would generate over 500 vehicle trips per day at the site of the former Pier 1 Imports. To access the site, the applicant is proposing to use the existing two-way driveway on Sugar Hollow Road. The existing driveway on Backus Avenue would be closed. The plans show that the drive-through for the fast food restaurant has been designed to ensure all queuing occurs within the parking lot. Additionally, the site plan notes the drive-through lane only accommodates mobile pick-up orders and an order window is not provided. Site improvements include the redesign of the parking lot, associated grading, landscaping, the installation of a storm drainage system, and the construction of a concrete sidewalk and driveway apron. The Zoom meeting tomorrow is at 7:30pm.
DANBURY, CT
wlad.com

Bethel Police name new K9 officer

The Bethel Police Department has announced the name of their newest K9 officer. Penelope, or Penny, is a bloodhound and will be trained in tracking. She met members of the community at Bethel’s Food Truck Friday event. She was donated to the Department by Virginia-based breeder Momma’s Bodacious Bloodhounds & Rescue, with the assistance of Zeus Canine--the tristate area's leading source for police service dog acquisition and training. They specialize in tracking/Search and Rescue, and odor work, with staff all current or retired police K9 handlers with over 30 years combined experience in the field.
BETHEL, CT
wlad.com

Despite drought, Danbury has adequate supply of water

Despite drought, Danbury has adequate supply of water. Connecticut is in a Stage 2 Drought condition. Residents and businesses across the state are being asked to take actions to conserve water. But Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito says Danbury has an adequate supply of water for drinking and fire suppression. He notes that due to the extremely high demands for water, residents may experience occasionally discolored water. Steps people can take to help reduce the impact of the drought include not washing vehicles, stopping irrigation of lawns and gardens and postponing planting new lawns or vegetation.
DANBURY, CT
wlad.com

Two women wanted for trespassing in Southbury

Two women are wanted for trespassing in Southbury. Police say the females entered into a house under construction on Holly Hill Road yesterday, around 5:30pm. Southbury Police received multiple calls that they were near other houses in the area and that they may live in the area. A photo has been posted to the Department's Facebook page. Anyone with information about the incident or knows the people involved are asked to contact Ofc. Ezzo at (203) 264-5912. All calls will be kept confidential.
wlad.com

Special Town Meeting in Bethel tonight on police station firing range

Special Town Meeting in Bethel tonight on police station firing range. A special town meeting will be held tonight in Bethel on outfitting the police station firing range. Residents are being asked for approval to spend up to $1.4 million to purchase and install equipment needed to finish the firing range in the new police station. The money would coming from Fund Balance. The price tag includes funding for contingency and escalation costs. Chief Stephen Pugner said in a social media post that the 7pm meeting begins the long overdue process of completing the training range. He says members must remain exceedingly vigilant in their firearms training, especially with the evident rise in gun violence within the United States. Currently, Bethel officers are only able to train with instructors once a year and these days are dependent upon the schedule and invitation of external facilities in locations such as Danbury, New Milford, and Southbury. With the completion, officers will also be able to safely train in various use of force scenarios and situations.
BETHEL, CT
wlad.com

Brookfield Public Works no longer accepting used motor oil

The Brookfield Public Works has field many questions over the last few months on why they no longer take used motor oil at the town garage. They stopped because of a serious illegal dumping issue at the facility several months ago. As a result, Brookfield had to pay over ten thousand dollars to clean the site of PCB’s. Insurance would not cover the cost. Since there is no reasonable way to control or identify what people dump at the facility, they were forced to close it. Brookfield residents can still return up to 5 quarts per day to the location where it was originally purchased.
BROOKFIELD, CT
wlad.com

Newtown, Greater Danbury Chambers of Commerce to merge

The Chamber of Commerce of Newtown and the Greater Danbury Chamber of Commerce are merging, effective September 1st. Officials say the decision to join the two organizations together was not made lightly. The Boards of Directors of both Chambers have been in dialogue over the past year. They note that in today’s environment, it is important to achieve scale and an eye toward the growth of the business sector. Under the leadership of president and CEO PJ Prunty, the Greater Danbury Chamber of Commerce will continue its long tradition of serving the Greater Danbury Area and will incorporate many of the initiatives and events that were founded by the Chamber of Commerce of Newtown. The Greater Danbury Chamber of Commerce currently serves the 10 towns of Bethel, Bridgewater, Brookfield, Danbury, Newtown, New Fairfield, New Milford, Sherman, Redding, and Ridgefield.
DANBURY, CT
wlad.com

Lifeguards credited with saving two people on Candlewood Lake

Lifeguards credited with saving two people on Candlewood Lake. Two lifeguards are being credited with saving two people in New Milford. Mayor Pete Bass said Aiden Mulligan- Brown and Tamas Biro rescued a father and son from Candlewood Lake at Lynn Deming Park yesterday. This is at least the second rescue at the town park this season. Municipal and state officials are urging people to take care in the water and to be aware of swimming capabilities before entering the water.
NEW MILFORD, CT
wlad.com

Southbury Police investigating commercial burglary

Southbury Police investigating commercial burglary. The Southbury Police Department is investigating a burglary which occurred at JMS Dry cleaners located at 220 Main Street South last week. The incident occurred on July 12th around 8pm. Southbury Police are looking to identify a heavy set male who is seen entering the business where cash was stolen and later exiting the same door. A photo of the man has been posted to their Facebook page. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer Markette at 203-264-5912. All calls will be kept confidential upon request.
SOUTHBURY, CT

