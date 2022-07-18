ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, CT

Sandy Hook Fire & Rescue thanks mutual aid partners for support as members mourn

By WLAD Newsroom
 2 days ago

Sandy Hook Fire & Rescue thanks mutual aid partners for support as members mourn. Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue wrote a heartfelt thank you to area fire departments on...

Newtown Police seek evading vehicle in single car accident

Newtown Police seek evading vehicle in single car accident. Newtown Police are investigating at single car accident that damaged property off Berkshire Road. Police say a vehicle travelling east hit an embankment by Grays Plain Road Sunday, around 6:30pm. The car hit a “No pedestrian crossing” sign. Car parts discovered at the scene were traced back to a 2022 Lexus IS 300 or 350. The vehicle sustained front end damage. Anyone with information on the evading vehicle or driver is asked to connect Newtown Police at 203-426-5841.
NEWTOWN, CT
Newtown, Greater Danbury Chambers of Commerce to merge

The Chamber of Commerce of Newtown and the Greater Danbury Chamber of Commerce are merging, effective September 1st. Officials say the decision to join the two organizations together was not made lightly. The Boards of Directors of both Chambers have been in dialogue over the past year. They note that in today’s environment, it is important to achieve scale and an eye toward the growth of the business sector. Under the leadership of president and CEO PJ Prunty, the Greater Danbury Chamber of Commerce will continue its long tradition of serving the Greater Danbury Area and will incorporate many of the initiatives and events that were founded by the Chamber of Commerce of Newtown. The Greater Danbury Chamber of Commerce currently serves the 10 towns of Bethel, Bridgewater, Brookfield, Danbury, Newtown, New Fairfield, New Milford, Sherman, Redding, and Ridgefield.
DANBURY, CT
Local lawmaker touts community college program

After enacting free community college for full-time students in 2019, the Connecticut General Assembly expanded it this year to cover part-time students. Ridgefield state Senator Will Haskell, who is not seeking reelection, visited almost a dozen community college campuses in Connecticut, and says he's seen firsthand how these institutions provide students with the skills they need to succeed in a 21st century workforce. From advanced manufacturing training to nursing programs, Haskell says they’re helping to bolster the workforce pipeline in countless key industri.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
New chair of Connecticut Board of Regents for Higher Education appointed

JoAnn Ryan has been appointed to serve as chair of the Connecticut Board of Regents for Higher Education. The governing body for the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system consists of four state universities, 12 community colleges, and Charter Oak State College. Ryan has served as vice chair since February and has been a member of the board since 2018.
CONNECTICUT STATE

