Sandy Hook Fire & Rescue thanks mutual aid partners for support as members mourn

The Chamber of Commerce of Newtown and the Greater Danbury Chamber of Commerce are merging, effective September 1st. Officials say the decision to join the two organizations together was not made lightly. The Boards of Directors of both Chambers have been in dialogue over the past year. They note that in today’s environment, it is important to achieve scale and an eye toward the growth of the business sector. Under the leadership of president and CEO PJ Prunty, the Greater Danbury Chamber of Commerce will continue its long tradition of serving the Greater Danbury Area and will incorporate many of the initiatives and events that were founded by the Chamber of Commerce of Newtown. The Greater Danbury Chamber of Commerce currently serves the 10 towns of Bethel, Bridgewater, Brookfield, Danbury, Newtown, New Fairfield, New Milford, Sherman, Redding, and Ridgefield.

DANBURY, CT ・ 16 HOURS AGO