ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Fugitive of the Week: Terrance James

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20EjnS_0gjl7RM000

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Terrance James, who Marshals say could be in the area of Lakeview Apartments in Mobile.

Employee shot at Bubble Lounge, Mobile Police investigate

Terrance James is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for being in violation of his supervised release conditions.  James was convicted of federal drug trafficking charges in the U.S. District Court of Mobile and following his prison sentence was placed on conditions of supervised release.  He is possibly driving a white Dodge Ram pick up and was last known to be staying with family at Lakeview Apartments in Mobile.  James’ whereabout are currently unknown.  Please contact the U.S. Marshals Service with information regarding Terrance James

BIO:

Terrance Lawell James

Black Male

6’01”

230 lbs

Brown Eyes

Black Hair

FROM THE SOUTH ALABAMA WARRANTS SQUAD, UNITED STATES MARSHALS SERVICE

Do you have information about this or any other fugitive from the law? Call 1-877-WANTED2 877-926-8332. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPMI

Medical examiner arrested in TX faces complaint in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Grieving mother Suhwanda McCreary says she paid Dr. Adel Shaker thousands to perform a private autopsy in Mobile but claims he did not do one. McCreary says she's out nearly $15,000. Investigators say her son Justin McCreary died in a horrific crash in April 2019 when the Jeep he was driving went over the ramp on Dauphin Island Parkway, plunged onto the train tracks below, was hit by an oncoming train and burst into flames. Two other men also died, but one woman was able to pull herself out of the car and survived.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Atmore man and Florida woman killed in Creola crash

CREOLA, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a multi-vehicle crash at approximately 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, has claimed the lives of an Atmore man and a Jay, Fla., woman. Brittney K. Talbot, 37, was fatally injured when the 2001 Honda Civic she was driving was struck by a 2021 Dodge Ram driven by David R. Mayfield, 35, of Springville.
CREOLA, AL
WKRG News 5

Atmore police officer involved in crash on Highway 31

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Atmore police officer is recovering from a traffic crash that occurred Thursday morning just after 10:30 a.m. The officer, who is not being identified, was responding to a call in a marked police cruiser when the crash happened on Highway 31 near Cindebran Drive in Escambia County, Ala. The crash involved two vehicles and caused lane closures that lasted for about two hours, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
ATMORE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Lake View, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Mobile, AL
AL.com

Alabama man, Florida woman killed in multi-vehicle wreck on I-65 in Mobile County, authorities say

An Alabama man and a Florida woman were killed Wednesday afternoon in a multi-vehicle accident on I-65 in Mobile County, authorities said Thursday. Christopher D. Knighten, 38, of Atmore was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Brittney K. Talbot, of Jay, Fla., when the Honda Civic they were in was struck by a 2021 Dodge Ram around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday on I-65 in Creola, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Anna Peoples.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Troopers identify victims killed in I-65 crash near Satsuma

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama State Troopers identified the two people killed in a crash on I-65 near Satsuma on Wednesday. Investigators said Brittney K. Talbot, 37, of Jay, Florida, and Christopher D. Knighten, 38, of Atmore, died in the wreck around 12:45 p.m. on July 20. Troopers said Talbot...
SATSUMA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Brown
WALA-TV FOX10

3-year-old wounded in accidental shooting in Bishop State parking lot

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A three-year-old was wounded in an accidental shooting in the parking lot of Bishop State Community College in downtown Mobile. It happened on Wednesday around noon. Bishop State police said the child was in a private vehicle in the parking lot when the gun went off.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Accused Walmart arsonist: ‘It’s not going to stop’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The reputed mastermind of a plot to burn down Walmart stores along the Gulf Coast admitted during an interrogation by the FBI to lying to his alleged accomplices and warned investigators that his arrest would not stop his “mission.”. Excerpts from the FBI’s interview...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Theodore woman’s newborn lived 1 hour; now judge must decide punishment

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County Circuit Judge Jay York on Thursday heard emotional testimony from both sides of a case involving the death of a newborn baby but withheld making a decision about an appropriate sentence. Miranda Jane Smith pleaded guilty to chemical endangerment in May. On Thursday, she...
THEODORE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#James Black#U S Marshals Service#Lakeview Apartments#The U S Marshals Service#Nexstar Media Inc
ssrnews.com

Federal Indictment in Pensacola Shooting Case

Quinton L. Pete, 33, of Ocala, Florida, was indicted by a federal grand jury charging him with attempted Hobbs Act robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The indictment was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. Pete was arrested on this case in Dallas, Texas, a day after the armed robbery in Pensacola.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Man shot, killed at Government and South Warren Streets in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are on scene investigating a shooting that killed one person.  Mobile Police were called to Government and South Warren Street. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene. On Thursday, officials said the man was a 36-year-old. Crime scene tape can be […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 killed in I-65 crash, 4 vehicles involved: ALEA

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a crash that killed two people Wednesday. One of those people was from Atmore. The crash happened along Interstate 65 in Creola and involved four cars. The driver of the first car, Brittney K. Talbot, 37, was killed after she was rear-ended by […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Shooting on Government Street in downtown Mobile leaves 1 dead

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said one person is dead following a shooting in downtown Mobile. It happened just before 7 p.m. Wednesday on Government Street at South Warren Street. Officers responding to the scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a car. Investigators said the 36-year-old...
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
utv44.com

Mobile Police K-9 officers sue City of Mobile for overtime

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Three members of the Mobile Police Departments K-9 unit, including the current commander, have filed suit today in Federal Court for overtime related to the care and feeding of the dogs assigned to them. The suit filed by Lt. Patrick McKean and K-9 handlers Cpl....
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Angry woman shoots up man’s car

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police say it was lucky for one guy he wasn’t home earlier this month. He might have been shot. Instead, his car caught several bullets from a very upset woman. According to the Mobile Police Department, 24-year-old Isla King and an unidentified guy went...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

New witness leads Mobile Police to arrest in cold case murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department says a new witness helped them crack a 15-year-old cold case murder. 16-year-old Shaywanna Robinson was shot and killed in her home in 2007. The man police say was involved in her death, 39-year-old Jhordis Woods, is sitting in Metro Jail. According...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

43K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy