Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton addressed the Paris Rotary Club today and addressed top issues facing Tennesseans today. Sexton said the top two issues are gas prices and inflation over which we have little control. Sexton said we can’t really lower inflation but with franchise and excise checks we can address its effects on small businesses. “We are the lowest tax state in the US,” he said. Revenues are up but not because of taxes–they are up but because of growth in small business.

PARIS, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO