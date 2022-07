Nature and time are forces that shape our world, made even more precious by their transience. Detroit-based artist Lisa Waud embraces this reality in her art, exploring the theme of beauty in brevity through the short-lived medium of flowers. Her larger-than-life floral installations have garnered attention throughout the Midwest and beyond, as has the artist's commitments to activism, community and sustainability. Nearly all of Lisa's materials are recycled, repurposed or composed, so even as her living artwork begins to decay, there is little waste.

