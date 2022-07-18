ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

Trick or Treat Trail

By The Woodlands Township
Woodlands Online& LLC
 3 days ago

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Princesses, pirates, ghosts and goblins are invited to don their costumes and enjoy a spooktacular celebration at the annual Trick or Treat Trail at Northshore Park. While at the event, children have the opportunity to trick or treat...

www.woodlandsonline.com

Comments / 0

 

Woodlands Online& LLC

Exclusive Furniture Announces Grand Opening of Store #8 North Houston/Spring

SPRING, TX -- Sam Zavary & Exclusive Furniture are excited to announce the Grand Opening of the long awaited 65,000 square foot North Houston Woodlands / Spring location (Store #8) located at 16515 N Freeway, Houston TX 77090 (located south of FM- 1960 exit on 45 N) in the Spring Community. Three times bigger than any of its other locations, the Spring location boasts a lofty showroom with never-before-seen inventory. The location will also have an in-store, photo friendly MURAL which highlights the story of Exclusive Furniture's city wide expansion encompassing its 8 locations by local artist @ofilidesign.
SPRING, TX
fox26houston.com

TikTok getting a 'kick' out of Conroe's singing donkey

Two years ago, Pinky Ruggles from Conroe adopted Monte the Donkey from the Texas Miracle Ranch. He soon started singing for his supper, and at 28 years old, Monte has now become a social media sensation! Ruggles is using his newfound fame to give back to the ranch and spread donkey love around the world.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Midway Bar-B-Que to reopen in Katy after fire

Midway Bar-B-Que will continue to sell meat at Midway Meat Market until the reopening in September. (Courtesy Midway Bar-B-Que) Midway Bar-B-Que will reopen at 6025 Hwy. Blvd., Katy, on Sept. 1 after a fire that happened in February 2021. The restaurant has been serving customers at 6191 Hwy. Blvd., Ste....
KATY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Getting the buzz about Busy Bees on Buffalo Bayou

HOUSTON – Buffalo Bayou Partnership is highlighting the importance of bees with their Busy Bees on Buffalo Bayou. You'll be able to learn about the role bees play in a colony, how honey is made, the life span of a bee, and so much more! While this free event is family-friendly and happening Saturday, July 23 at 9 am on Buffalo Bend Nature Park and has plenty of safe activities for families to enjoy; reporter Joe Sam wanted to get extremely up, close, and personal with these pollinators to gain a better connection with these creatures through what's called a bee beard.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Fort Bend ISD closes school for upcoming year due to mold

SUGAR LAND, Texas (CW39) — Fort Bend ISD will close one of its schools for the upcoming school year due to the discovery of what the district calls "non-airborne mold.". The district announced this week that Barrington Place Elementary School will be closed for the whole 2022-23 school year, and students that go to that school will have to go to different campuses during that time.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Woodlands Township lifeguards win regional lifeguard competition

THE WOODLANDS, TX --The Woodlands Township lifeguards wrapped up another successful lifeguard competition hosted by the Gulf Coast Aquatics Association on July 11, 2022, in Conroe, Texas. The Township brought six lifeguard teams and competed in events to test skills in CPR/First Aid, Water Surveillance and Rescue, and Spinal Management....
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Hand & Stone Announces Grand Opening of New Spa in Spring

SPRING, TX -- Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, the nation's leading luxury massage and facial spa, announced today the opening of its newest location in Spring. Located at 2168 Spring Stuebner Road in The Market at Springwoods Village, the new Hand & Stone Spring spa is owned and operated by Houston native and longtime Spring resident Larry Salguero. With the opening of his new spa, Larry brings Hand & Stone's signature luxury spa experience to Spring, making high-end wellness services affordable and accessible to the community.
SPRING, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

66 Golden Berry Drive

Bathroom(s): 2.0 Total Area: 2156 Sq. Ft. Great 1.5 story corner lot home in 55 AND UP COMMUNITY of Windsor Hills! Well maintained with tile and carpet, plenty of windows, large rooms and Plenty of storage space! Granite counters in the kitchen that opens to a breakfast area. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included in the sale. Primary bedroom and second bedroom downstairs with additional bedroom upstairs. Two car garage and a screened in porch with fenced yard. Wonderful walking paths nearby. Clubhouse amenities include Olympic size swimming pool, hot spa, bocce ball & fitness room. Other activities include Bridge (3 types), Dominoes, Ping Pong, Billiards, Water Aerobics, Low Impact Aerobics and many more card games.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
fox26houston.com

National Daiquiri Day at Daiquiris 2 Go

Today is National Daiquiri Day and a local family-owned business is making some of the best in town. Owner Juanita Jackson started the business a little over four years ago, and the rest is local frozen drink history. Today they offer 45 different daiquiris and some delicious tacos and boudin balls as well. You can also get a gallon of daiquiris to go. So, if you want to beat the Houston heat, check them out and support your local small businesses at 7330 Southwest Freeway, Suite D.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Grub Burger Bar in The Woodlands rebranding as Hopdoddy

Grub Burger Bar will be reopening Aug. 2 as Hopdoddy Burger Bar. (Courtesy Hopdoddy Burger Bar) Grub Burger Bar in The Woodlands, 2417 Research Forest Drive, Ste. A, will close July 24, according to information from the restaurant. On Aug. 2, the restaurant will reopen as Hopdoddy Burger Bar. This location will be the brand's seventh restaurant in the Houston area. Hopdoddy's grand opening will be at 11 a.m. on Aug. 2.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
houstoniamag.com

An Insider's Guide to Houston's Vintage Thrift Stores and Boutiques

When you drive by an animal-print storefront with a swanky neon side, it's only fitting to take a look inside. Leopard Lounge is the groovy thrift shop a few doors from Lo-Fi Vintage. Some thrifty finds include tour merch, graphic Ts, and an incredible Harley-Davidson clothes collection. While some vintage boutiques can be pretty costly, it's possible to snag rare pieces in excellent condition for under $20 here.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

538 Homes Planned for New Community

CROSBY, Texas – (Realty News Report) — Windy Hill Development of Houston is developing a 138-acre community called Indian Springs that will bring 538 new homes to Crosby on the northeast side of Houston,. Trez Capital financed $15.3 million to Windy Hill Development for the completion of 300...
CROSBY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tom's Turkey food truck finds new home in Humble

Previously located at the FM 1960 Food Park, Tom's Turkey found a new home in early July at 7355 FM 1960, Humble. (Courtesy Tom's Turkey) In early July, Tom's Turkey began operating at 7355 FM 1960, Humble. Previously, the food truck was located at the FM 1960 Food Park at 3225 FM 1960, Humble. Tom's Turkey sells turkey legs, turkey wings, turkey cheeseburgers, turkey nachos, loaded turkey mac and cheese, and other items such as funnel cakes and peach cobbler. The truck is owned by Tom "Turkey" Louis. 832-882-4018. www.instagram.com/toms_turkey.
HUMBLE, TX
matadornetwork.com

Where To Go Camping Near Houston

Houston may be the fourth largest city in the United States, but it also has plenty of natural areas just on its outskirts where you can go camping and enjoy the beautiful Texas outdoors. Near the Gulf of Mexico and among the state's many wildlife refuges and a national forest, nearby parks offer campers a chance to observe the stars in an observatory, make a splash at exhilarating water parks, party with one of America's favorite cartoon bears, and relax on the banks of winding rivers. Whether you're looking for a place to pitch your tent or just want to park your RV, these are some of the best places for camping in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Celebrate National Chicken Wing Cheesecake Day at Houston Black owned Bakery

The Cupcake Kitchen Houston, a popular Black woman-owned bakery and soul food restaurant in Houston's Historic Third Ward, is celebrating National Chicken Wing Day with special pricing on Southern Fried Chicken Wings on Friday, July 29, 2022, and National Cheesecake Day on Saturday, July 30, 2022, by featuring their famous triple-layer Third Ward Classic Cake!
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Sports | Grand Stadium 7.20

Welcome to the Adventure Stadium Blog. I am your host Samantha. This month we have a lot going on and a lot to get ready for in the Stadium. You will be so excited as to what we have coming up next for you!. July 24th from 1pm-4pm we are...
CONROE, TX

Comments / 0

