Trick or Treat Trail

Bathroom(s): 2.0 Total Area: 2156 Sq. Ft. Great 1.5 story corner lot home in 55 AND UP COMMUNITY of Windsor Hills! Well maintained with tile and carpet, plenty of windows, large rooms and Plenty of storage space! Granite counters in the kitchen that opens to a breakfast area. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included in the sale. Primary bedroom and second bedroom downstairs with additional bedroom upstairs. Two car garage and a screened in porch with fenced yard. Wonderful walking paths nearby. Clubhouse amenities include Olympic size swimming pool, hot spa, bocce ball & fitness room. Other activities include Bridge (3 types), Dominoes, Ping Pong, Billiards, Water Aerobics, Low Impact Aerobics and many more card games.
